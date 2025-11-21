How to watch Virginia Tech vs Miami NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies square off on Saturday, Nov. 22, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, headlining an intriguing matchup on the Week 13 college football slate.

Virginia Tech enters at 3-7, but the atmosphere around the program has been anything but dull. The Hokies made waves earlier this week by announcing James Franklin as their next head coach. Brent Pry was dismissed back in September, and while Saturday’s contest will still be handled by interim coach Philip Montgomery, the conversation in Blacksburg is all about the future, and Franklin’s arrival has cranked the excitement level way up.

Miami, on the other hand, is trending in the opposite direction on the field. After dismantling NC State, the Hurricanes climbed yet again in the College Football Playoff rankings. Now sitting at 8-2 and up to No. 13, Mario Cristobal’s squad heads into a crucial two-game road stretch to close the regular season. First up is Virginia Tech, followed by a trip to Pittsburgh, a meaningful challenge for a team that’s been dominant at home (7-1) but only split its two away games so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Virginia Tech vs Miami NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Tech vs Miami: Date and kick-off time

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Miami Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia .

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Lane Stadium Location Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Tech vs Miami on TV & stream live online

Virginia Tech vs Miami news & key players

Virginia Tech Hokies team news

For Virginia Tech, Kyron Drones put together a gritty outing in the loss to Florida State. He threw for 125 yards on 10-of-18 passing with a touchdown and a pick, but his legs kept the Hokies moving, 18 carries for 79 yards and another score. Marcellous Hawkins provided a spark of his own, rushing 12 times for 101 yards and even snagging a pass (though it went backward for -5 yards). Ayden Greene made the most of his chances, grabbing two balls for 39 yards, including a 19.5-yards-per-catch average and a trip to the end zone.

Miami Hurricanes team news

Carson Beck carved up NC State’s defense, torching the Wolfpack for 291 yards on an ultra-efficient 21-of-27 passing day (77.8%), tossing three touchdowns without even flirting with a turnover. Girard Pringle Jr. was every bit the sledgehammer Miami needed, ripping off 116 yards on 17 carries, a hefty 6.8 yards a pop, and adding 32 receiving yards on a pair of catches. Keelan Marion was Beck’s go-to target, hauling in seven passes for 96 yards and moving the chains all afternoon.