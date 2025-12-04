How to watch Virginia Tech vs Florida NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida Gators (8-1) hit the road riding a wave of momentum, looking to stretch their winning streak to five when they square off with the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) on December 4, 2025, inside Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies are coming off an impressive 78–67 victory over Oregon State, powered by a dominant showing from Melannie Daley, who poured in 24 points and added two steals, while Carys Baker chipped in 20 points and pulled down seven boards.

Florida punched back in its own matchup, grinding out a 65–56 win over Georgia Tech thanks to a huge performance from Liv McGill, who stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. With both teams entering this contest fresh off strong statement wins, Wednesday night has all the makings of a heavyweight clash between two programs hitting their stride.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Virginia Tech vs Florida NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Tech vs Florida: Date and tip-off time

The Hokies will face off against the Gators in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Date Thursday, December 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Cassell Coliseum Location Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Tech vs Florida on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Duke and LSU live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Virginia Tech vs Florida team news & key performers

Virginia Tech Hokies team news

Virginia Tech has made a habit of steamrolling opponents, outscoring them by an average of 19.3 points per night. The Hokies are putting up 76.3 points per game, good for 65th nationwide, while keeping teams to just 57.0 on the other end, also 65th in the country. Their offensive engine has been Carleigh Wenzel, whose 15.9 points per game place her 131st among all college players.

Florida Gators team news

Florida, meanwhile, has been even more ruthless. The Gators own a scorching +206 scoring margin, burying teams by 22.9 points per contest. They’re dropping 79.8 points per game (38th in Division I) while surrendering only 56.9 (63rd nationally). The heartbeat of that explosive attack is Liv McGill, who’s lighting up the scoreboard at 26.3 points per game, the second-highest scoring mark in the entire country.