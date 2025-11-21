How to watch Vanderbilt vs Kentucky NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 13 Vanderbilt Commodores (8-2) return to FirstBank Stadium on Saturday for an SEC showdown with the Kentucky Wildcats (5-5).

Kentucky comes in sitting at .500 overall and 2-5 in league play after cruising past Tennessee Tech, 42-10. The Wildcats jumped out to a 28-7 cushion by halftime and never looked back, padding the lead in the second half to wrap up a stress-free win over a far inferior opponent.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, improved to 8-2 after surviving a wild overtime thriller against Auburn. The Commodores dug themselves a 20-10 hole at the break, then flipped the script to go up 38-30 in the fourth quarter. They couldn’t close the door in regulation, but steadied themselves in overtime to escape with a 45-38 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Vanderbilt vs Kentucky NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky: Date and kick-off time

The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue FirstBank Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Kentucky on TV & stream live online

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky news & key players

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt survived a wild 45-38 overtime thriller against Auburn on the same night. The Commodores clawed back from a 17-3 deficit and later strung together 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to briefly seize a 38-30 advantage. Auburn forced overtime late, but Vandy slammed the door when Diego Pavia delivered a short TD strike to Cole Spence for the walk-off winner.

Pavia was sensational all evening, throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 112 yards and another score. Tre Richardson was his top target, hauling in three passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

On the year, Pavia has been a true dual-threat force, completing 70% of his throws for 2,440 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just five picks, while adding 613 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground. Eli Stowers has emerged as his go-to option downfield, tallying 669 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Kentucky, meanwhile, are coming off a commanding 42-10 rout of Tennessee Tech on Nov. 15, a game in which the Wildcats barely broke a sweat. They piled up 468 total yards and kept the Golden Eagles in check defensively, surrendering just 264. Freshman QB Cutter Boley was razor-sharp, completing 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards and a score. On the ground, Dante Dowdell paced the attack with 87 yards and a touchdown, while Seth McGowan stole the spotlight with a three-TD performance.

For the season, Boley has tossed for 1,780 yards at a 69% clip, racking up 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions. McGowan continues to be the engine of the offense, posting 693 rushing yards and 12 scores. Kendrick Law leads the receiving corps with 519 yards and three touchdowns.