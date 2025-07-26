+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
BC Place
Watch live on Apple TV
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City
Vancouver Whitecaps
Sporting Kansas City

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An MLS Western Conference clash takes place at BC Place as the Vancouver Whitecaps host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, Vancouver enter as strong home favorites, sitting near the top of the West, while Kansas City are trying to break out of the bottom third amid a turbulent league campaign. The Whitecaps have won both of their 2024 meetings against SKC, giving them a recent edge in what’s expected to be an open, attacking match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Get NordVPN

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

BC Place

The match will be played at BC Place on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver arrive in a confident mood, currently second in the West with 42 points from 23 games - a strong record propelled by solid home form and defensive reliability.

Key striker Brian White has 11 goals this season, while midfield playmaker Pedro Vite offers six assists. Vancouver are particularly tough at BC Place and have kept a competition-best 10 clean sheets, though they're seeking better final-third efficiency after a recent 1-1 draw with San Diego FC.

However, injuries are mounting: Ryan Gauld (knee) is out until mid-August, depriving the team of their primary creator; Ali Ahmed (ankle) is also sidelined for several weeks, and Sam Adekugbe (Achilles) is out for the season. Giuseppe Bovalina is a short-term doubt with illness.

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting KC are struggling to stay in the playoff race, positioned 13th with just 24 points in 23 matches. The team is winless in their last two and recording only six wins all season.

There are no fresh reports of major injury or suspension issues to top-choice starters.

Form

VAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SKC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

VAN

Last 5 matches

SKC

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

