How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps host San Diego at BC Place on Wednesday in a top-of-the-table MLS Western Conference showdown, marking the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Vancouver leads the conference with 35 points (10W-2L-5D) and a game in hand, while expansion side San Diego FC sits just two points behind (10W-5L-3D), making this a pivotal clash for Western supremacy.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BC Place

The match will be played at BC Place on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Whitecaps are without several key players due to international duty. Star striker Brian White and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter are with the USA national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup, while Jayden Nelson and Ali Ahmed are representing Canada.

Despite these absences, Vancouver boasts the league’s best defensive record, conceding only 14 goals in 17 games, and remains unbeaten in their last six home MLS matches, with six clean sheets in their last 12 league outings. The team will rely on attacking midfielder Pedro Vite and defender Tristan Blackmon, both in strong form, to maintain their edge at home.

San Diego FC team news

San Diego FC also face international absences, with Luca de la Torre and Anibal Godoy away at the Gold Cup. Star forward Hirving Lozano, who was injured last month, has returned to training and is expected to be available for selection.

The attack is spearheaded by Anders Dreyer (eight goals, nine assists) and Milan Iloski (five goals), while Lozano adds further firepower and creativity. San Diego enter the match in excellent form, having won six of their last eight league games, and will look to capitalize on Vancouver’s personnel gaps to potentially leapfrog into first place.

