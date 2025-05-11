How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps welcome Los Angeles FC to BC Place on Monday in a marquee MLS Western Conference clash.

The Whitecaps, riding high atop the standings and unbeaten in their last ten matches across all competitions, are looking to extend their impressive run and solidify their position as early-season favorites. LAFC, meanwhile, sit fifth in the West and are seeking to regain consistency on the road, where they have struggled in recent outings. This fixture has grown into a fierce rivalry, with LAFC historically holding the edge, but Vancouver’s recent form and confidence suggest a tightly contested encounter is on the cards

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BC Place

The match will be played at BC Place on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver are dealing with notable absences in defense. Left-back Sam Adekugbe is sidelined with a quad injury and is expected to miss several more weeks, while backup full-back Edier Ocampo is suspended for this match due to a disciplinary ruling.

These issues leave head coach Jesper Sørensen short of options at left-back, likely forcing midfielder Ali Ahmed to fill in as a wing-back, a role he has played before. Otherwise, the Whitecaps have enjoyed a rare eight-day break between matches, allowing the rest of the squad to recover and prepare for this crucial fixture

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC’s injury list is relatively short but significant. Defender Maxime Chanot is ruled out with a head injury, weakening their options at the back. Forward Odin Holm is listed as questionable with a leg issue and will be assessed closer to kickoff.

The rest of the squad is available, giving LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo some flexibility despite recent defensive struggles, particularly away from home.

