How to watch today's Vancouver vs Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps are set to take on Monterrey at BC Place on Thursday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16 encounter. The hosts have kicked off their Major League Soccer campaign in impressive fashion but will momentarily shift their focus to continental competition.

In the previous round, the Whitecaps were paired against Deportivo Saprissa. They stumbled in the first leg, falling 2-1 despite Ryan Gauld giving them an early lead, only for their opponents to stage a second-half comeback. However, they turned things around on home soil, securing a 2-0 victory thanks to a second-half brace from Brian White, ensuring their progression in the tournament.

Monterrey, on the other hand, faced Forge FC in the opening stage of the Champions Cup last month. They kicked things off with a commanding 2-0 victory on the road, with Nelson Deossa and Jordi Cortizo finding the back of the net. A week later, they wrapped up the tie in convincing fashion, cruising to a 3-0 win at home, with Cortizo once again coming off the bench to make an impact.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live on ViX and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Monterrey kick-off time

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Monterrey will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT on Wednesday, March 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Whitecaps have kicked off their 2025 league campaign in perfect fashion, securing back-to-back victories. Their latest triumph came in dramatic fashion, as they edged out defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy 2-1, courtesy of a late match-winner from striker Brian White.

A key factor in Vancouver's strong start has been the influence of Ryan Gauld and Canadian international Jayden Nelson. Gauld has already notched two goals and an assist, while Nelson has been a creative force, contributing one goal and four assists across all competitions.

Monterrey team news

Monterrey stormed out of the gates in CCC but have struggled to find consistency in league play, currently occupying ninth place in the Clausura standings.

That said, Rayados head into this clash on the back of a morale-boosting Liga MX victory. They took down Santos Laguna 4-2 in their most recent outing, a match in which marquee January signing Sergio Ramos opened his account for the club. Now, Monterrey will aim to ride that momentum into their showdown with Vancouver.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links