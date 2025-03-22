This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round TwoGetty Images Sport
How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Round 3: Live stream, Tee times, TV schedule for PGA Tour golf

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Valspar Championship PGA Tour Round 3 golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The Valspar Championship weekend is underway at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, marking the closing stages of the PGA Tour's 2025 Florida Swing.

Jacob Bridgeman maintained his impressive form in Palm Harbor, holding onto his lead after Round 2. With last week’s Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy absent from the field, Xander Schauffele enters as the bookmakers’ top pick.

The world No. 3 is making his return after a six-week layoff due to a rib injury and remains firmly in contention. Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An, Jeremy Paul, and Shane Lowry are all within striking distance as Round 3 unfolds, with a lucrative $1.6 million prize awaiting the tournament champion.

Defending titleholder Peter Malnati, who ended a nine-year drought with last year's victory, failed to make the cut and will shift his focus to next week's Houston Open.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch 2025 Valspar Championship PGA Tour Round 3 golf from Birmingham, Alabama.

Valspar Championship 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates

Thursday, March 20 - Sunday, March 23

Course

Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort

Location

Palm Harbor, Florida

Prize Money

$8.7 million

The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, will serve as the setting for this year's Valspar Championship.

How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Round 3 PGA Tour Golf

  • TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC
  • Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Valspar Championship on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

For an in-depth experience, ESPN Plus provides extended PGA Tour Live coverage, featuring marquee groups, selected holes, and primary action feeds.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Thursday & Friday

  • 📺 Golf Channel: 2 pm – 6 pm
  • 📲 ESPN Plus: 7:30 am – 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday

  • 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1 pm – 3 pm
  • 📺 NBC / Peacock: 3 pm – 6 p.m.
  • 📲 ESPN Plus: 7:45 am – 7 pm
Valspar Championship Tee Times

Time (ET)

Players

7:30 am

Neal Shipley, Mason Andersen

7:39 am

Thorbjorn Olesen, Steven Fisk

7:48 am

Patrick Fishburn, Adam Scott

7:57 am

Michael Kim, Matti Schmid

8:06 am

Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler

8:15 am

Brandt Snedeker, Jesper Svensson

8:24 am

Camilo Villegas, Mackenzie Hughes

8:33 am

Rafael Campos, John Pak

8:42 am

Danny Willett, Eric Cole

8:51 am

Ryan Gerard, Braden Thornberry

9:05 am

Matt McCarty, Luke Clanton (a)

9:15 am

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

9:25 am

Nate Lashley, Luke List

9:35 am

C.T. Pan, Kaito Onishi

9:45 am

Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood

9:55 am

Ryan Fox, Stephan Jaeger

10:05 am

Chandler Phillips, Kevin Kisner

10:15 am

Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin

10:30 am

Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power

10:40 am

Mark Hubbard, Aaron Baddeley

10:50 am

Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

11:00 am

Rasmus Neergaard Petersen, Kris Ventura

11:10 am

Henrik Norlander, Max McGreevy

11:20 am

Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

11:30 am

Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover

11:40 am

Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder

11:55 am

Joe Highsmith, Beau Hossler

12:05 pm

Billy Horschel, Nico Echavarria

12:15 pm

Kevin Yu, Tom Kim

12:25 pm

Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka

12:35 pm

JT Poston, Mac Meissner

12:45 pm

Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners

12:55 pm

Ricky Castillo, Sam Stevens

1:05 pm

Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez

1:20 pm

Davis Riley, Harry Hall

1:30 pm

Xander Schauffele, Jeremy Paul

1:40 pm

Shane Lowry, Kevin Velo

1:50 pm

Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An

2:00 pm

Jacob Bridgeman, Viktor Hovland

