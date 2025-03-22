How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Round 3: Live stream, Tee times, TV schedule for PGA Tour golf

The Valspar Championship weekend is underway at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, marking the closing stages of the PGA Tour's 2025 Florida Swing.
Jacob Bridgeman maintained his impressive form in Palm Harbor, holding onto his lead after Round 2. With last week’s Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy absent from the field, Xander Schauffele enters as the bookmakers’ top pick.
The world No. 3 is making his return after a six-week layoff due to a rib injury and remains firmly in contention. Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An, Jeremy Paul, and Shane Lowry are all within striking distance as Round 3 unfolds, with a lucrative $1.6 million prize awaiting the tournament champion.
Defending titleholder Peter Malnati, who ended a nine-year drought with last year's victory, failed to make the cut and will shift his focus to next week's Houston Open.
Valspar Championship 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule
Dates
Thursday, March 20 - Sunday, March 23
Course
Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort
Location
Palm Harbor, Florida
Prize Money
$8.7 million
The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, will serve as the setting for this year's Valspar Championship.
How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Round 3 PGA Tour Golf
- TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC
- Live streaming: Peacock
U.S. viewers can catch the Valspar Championship on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.
For an in-depth experience, ESPN Plus provides extended PGA Tour Live coverage, featuring marquee groups, selected holes, and primary action feeds.
Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):
Thursday & Friday
- 📺 Golf Channel: 2 pm – 6 pm
- 📲 ESPN Plus: 7:30 am – 7 pm
Saturday & Sunday
- 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1 pm – 3 pm
- 📺 NBC / Peacock: 3 pm – 6 p.m.
- 📲 ESPN Plus: 7:45 am – 7 pm
Valspar Championship Tee Times
Time (ET)
Players
7:30 am
Neal Shipley, Mason Andersen
7:39 am
Thorbjorn Olesen, Steven Fisk
7:48 am
Patrick Fishburn, Adam Scott
7:57 am
Michael Kim, Matti Schmid
8:06 am
Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler
8:15 am
Brandt Snedeker, Jesper Svensson
8:24 am
Camilo Villegas, Mackenzie Hughes
8:33 am
Rafael Campos, John Pak
8:42 am
Danny Willett, Eric Cole
8:51 am
Ryan Gerard, Braden Thornberry
9:05 am
Matt McCarty, Luke Clanton (a)
9:15 am
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
9:25 am
Nate Lashley, Luke List
9:35 am
C.T. Pan, Kaito Onishi
9:45 am
Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood
9:55 am
Ryan Fox, Stephan Jaeger
10:05 am
Chandler Phillips, Kevin Kisner
10:15 am
Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin
10:30 am
Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power
10:40 am
Mark Hubbard, Aaron Baddeley
10:50 am
Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
11:00 am
Rasmus Neergaard Petersen, Kris Ventura
11:10 am
Henrik Norlander, Max McGreevy
11:20 am
Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
11:30 am
Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover
11:40 am
Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder
11:55 am
Joe Highsmith, Beau Hossler
12:05 pm
Billy Horschel, Nico Echavarria
12:15 pm
Kevin Yu, Tom Kim
12:25 pm
Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka
12:35 pm
JT Poston, Mac Meissner
12:45 pm
Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners
12:55 pm
Ricky Castillo, Sam Stevens
1:05 pm
Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez
1:20 pm
Davis Riley, Harry Hall
1:30 pm
Xander Schauffele, Jeremy Paul
1:40 pm
Shane Lowry, Kevin Velo
1:50 pm
Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An
2:00 pm
Jacob Bridgeman, Viktor Hovland