How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Round 3: Live stream, Tee times, TV schedule for PGA Tour golf

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Valspar Championship PGA Tour Round 3 golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The Valspar Championship weekend is underway at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, marking the closing stages of the PGA Tour's 2025 Florida Swing.

Jacob Bridgeman maintained his impressive form in Palm Harbor, holding onto his lead after Round 2. With last week’s Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy absent from the field, Xander Schauffele enters as the bookmakers’ top pick.

The world No. 3 is making his return after a six-week layoff due to a rib injury and remains firmly in contention. Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An, Jeremy Paul, and Shane Lowry are all within striking distance as Round 3 unfolds, with a lucrative $1.6 million prize awaiting the tournament champion.

Defending titleholder Peter Malnati, who ended a nine-year drought with last year's victory, failed to make the cut and will shift his focus to next week's Houston Open.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch 2025 Valspar Championship PGA Tour Round 3 golf from Birmingham, Alabama.

Valspar Championship 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Thursday, March 20 - Sunday, March 23 Course Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort Location Palm Harbor, Florida Prize Money $8.7 million

The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, will serve as the setting for this year's Valspar Championship.

How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Round 3 PGA Tour Golf

TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC

Golf Channel/NBC Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Valspar Championship on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

For an in-depth experience, ESPN Plus provides extended PGA Tour Live coverage, featuring marquee groups, selected holes, and primary action feeds.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Thursday & Friday

📺 Golf Channel: 2 pm – 6 pm

📲 ESPN Plus: 7:30 am – 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday

📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1 pm – 3 pm

📺 NBC / Peacock: 3 pm – 6 p.m.

📲 ESPN Plus: 7:45 am – 7 pm

Valspar Championship Tee Times