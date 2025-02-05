How to watch today's Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Valencia and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia will take on Barcelona in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey at the Mestalla Stadium on Thursday.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five fixtures across all competitions. They will be confident of progressing further in the competition and it is unlikely that Valencia have what it takes to stop them.

Valencia are struggling in La Liga and are 19th in the standings. They will be hoping to have better fortunes in Cup competitions.

Valencia vs Barcelona kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Estadio Mestalla

The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Valencia's sole injury concern is Thierry Correia, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an ACL tear.

Barcelona team news

As Barcelona prepare to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, the team is monitoring the fitness of key players.

Midfielder Gavi suffered a head injury during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Alavés but has undergone medical tests that returned normal results. He is being closely observed by the club's medical staff and is expected to be available for selection, provided he experiences no adverse effects.

Attacker Dani Olmo, who has missed the last four matches due to a calf issue, has resumed partial training. While there is optimism about his potential involvement, it remains uncertain whether he will be fit enough to feature against Valencia.

Defender Andreas Christensen, goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and youngster Marc Bernal are long-term absentees.

