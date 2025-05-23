How to watch today's Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Utah Royals and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Utah Royals welcome Orlando Pride to America First Field on Friday in a key NWSL matchup.

The Royals are coming off a dramatic 3–3 draw against the Washington Spirit, where Brecken Mozingo and Cece Kizer starred in attack and goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn delivered a standout performance.

Orlando Pride, meanwhile, arrive looking to rebound from a narrow defeat that dropped them to third in the standings, with Barbra Banda—one of the league’s top scorers—eager to get back on the scoresheet. Both teams are hungry for points as they seek to climb the NWSL table, with Utah aiming to build on their first road result of the season and Orlando hoping to reassert their dominance after a rare setback.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

The match will be played at America First Field on Friday with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Utah Royals team news

For Utah Royals, the squad has shown attacking promise, with Mozingo and Kizer in strong form and McGlynn earning recognition as one of the league’s top goalkeepers. However, the Royals remain without several key players due to long-term injuries: Imani Dorsey, Alex Loera, Lauren Flynn, and Cloé Lacasse are all on the season-ending injury list, while Olivia Griffitts is on maternity leave.

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride enter the fixture with their own ambitions, led by Barbra Banda, who has already scored five goals this season and remains a constant threat up front. The Pride’s recent loss was a rare blip in an otherwise strong campaign, and they are expected to field a near full-strength lineup as they look to bounce back.

With a defense that has proven difficult to break down and an attack capable of striking quickly, Orlando will aim to exploit any defensive lapses from Utah and maintain their place among the league’s elite. No major injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Pride ahead of this matchup.

