How to watch today’s Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, as well as the start time and team news

The Utah Jazz (29-49) will host the defending champion Denver Nuggets (54-24) for the final time this season on Tuesday night. Utah are currently 12th in the Western Conference, while Denver are flying high in second place.

The Jazz hold the longest active losing skid in the NBA, having dropped their last 12 games. This is the third-longest losing streak in the franchise's history. Will Hardy's troops were beaten 118-110 away by the Golden State Warriors last time out.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are vying to clinch the top spot in the West, currently tied on the same record with leaders Minnesota. Mike Malone's troops just cannot afford to slip here. The Nuggets, who have already qualified for the playoffs, are coming off a blowout 142-110 victory over the Hawks. It was the perfect response after the Clippers snapped a two-game winning streak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and plenty more.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Date & Time

The Utah Jazz will play the Denver Nuggets in a high-voltage NBA match on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The action will take place at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the NBA match between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets live through the NBA League Pass, which offers two subscription plans: NBA League Pass ($14.99 a month) and NBA League Pass Premium ($19.99 a month).

Additionally, fans in the local area can watch the game KJZZ and ALT.

To listen live to the NBA match between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, tune in to SiriusXM and KSL 97.5 FM on the radio.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Team News

Utah Jazz Team News

PF John Collins (15.1 PPG and 8.5 RPG), C Walker Kessler (8.1 PPG and 7.5 RPG), and PG Kris Dunn (5.4 PPG and 3.8 APG) all remain sidelined for the Jazz here.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.2 PPG and 8.2 RPG, while Collin Sexton is putting up 18.7 PPG and 2.6 RPG. Jordan Clarkson is the third double-digit scorer with 17.1 PPG and 3.4 RPG.

Denver Nuggets Team News

PF Aaron Gordon (14.0 PPG and 6.5 RPG) missed Atlanta's visit due to a foot injury and is questionable for this game. He is the only major injury concern for the visitors here.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.4 points and 12.4 boards, while Jamal Murray is averaging 20.8 PPG and 4.1 RPG. Michael Porter Jr. is the third double-digit scorer.

Head-to-Head Records

Denver has won two of the three matchups with Utah, and a third win will see them win this season series 3-1.

Here is a result of the last five meetings between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets in NBA matches: