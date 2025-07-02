How to watch today's USMNT vs Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between USA and Guatemala, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States have shown noticeable improvement throughout this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup, as they set their sights on a long-overdue trophy. Their next test? A semifinal showdown with tournament dark horses, Guatemala.

Mauricio Pochettino's early tenure as head coach of the U.S. national team has been anything but smooth, but the signs of progress are becoming harder to ignore. After a flawless group-stage campaign, winning all three matches, the Americans booked their place in the semifinals by edging Costa Rica in a tense quarterfinal decided by penalties.

On the other side, Guatemala have defied expectations to reach this stage. After a disappointing FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, few anticipated this kind of resurgence. Yet, they stunned many by topping a group that included Jamaica and then pulled off one of the Gold Cup's biggest surprises, knocking out title contenders Canada in a dramatic penalty shootout.

How to watch USA vs Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Gold Cup semifinal between USMNT and Guatemala will be available to watch and stream online on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Univision, TUDN and FS1.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

USA vs Guatemala kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Final Stage Energizer Park

The Gold Cup match between the USMNT and Guatemala will be played at Energizer Park in Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, July 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

USA team news

Pochettino entered the tournament without the luxury of a full-strength squad, with high-profile names like Christian Pulisic given time off. However, he's had no injuries to contend with among the selected players, allowing for continuity and cohesion in his matchday lineups.

All eyes will be on Malik Tillman as he looks to bounce back following a bruising encounter with Costa Rica. The dynamic midfielder has arguably been the standout performer for the USMNT this summer, pulling the strings in the final third and thriving in the central playmaker role that is so integral to Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical blueprint.

The backline is expected to remain intact, but the situation up front warrants attention. Patrick Agyemang's physical presence has posed problems for opposing defenders, yet his finishing touch inside the penalty area has, at times, fallen short of expectations. Brian White, who came off the bench late against Costa Rica and converted in the shootout, could be in line for a starting nod. Should White get the call and deliver a strong performance, he might cement his place as the preferred striker heading into a potential Gold Cup final.

Guatemala team news

Guatemala, meanwhile, have no fresh injuries or suspensions heading into this clash, and given the success of their current setup, any significant changes seem unlikely. One notable absence is starting goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, who remains sidelined, but the squad has managed admirably in his absence.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

