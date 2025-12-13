How to watch USC vs UConn NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 16 USC rolls out the red carpet for top-ranked UConn at the Galen Center in what shapes up as one of the marquee showdowns of the 2025–26 campaign.

The Trojans come in riding the high of a hard-nosed victory over Washington, while the unbeaten Huskies arrive firing on all cylinders, powered by the nation’s most fluid and unselfish offense. Adding extra juice to the night, this clash gives USC its first crack at payback for last season’s Elite Eight heartbreak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC vs UConn NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

USC vs UConn: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans will face off against the Huskies in an exciting NCAAW game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs UConn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between USC and UConn live on FOX nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

USC vs UConn team news & key performers

USC Trojans team news

USC heads into the weekend on the back of a gritty 59–50 victory over Washington, a result that showcased the Trojans’ growing balance, physical edge, and on-court cohesion. They owned the glass with 50 rebounds and carved out clear advantages through bench production, fast-break opportunities, and points in the paint.

Freshman standout Jazzy Davidson was the engine of the win, stuffing the stat sheet with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Her calm decision-making has brought a new rhythm to USC’s offense, while her defensive awareness continues to separate her as one of the nation’s most influential young talents.

Sophomore guard Kennedy Smith turned in one of her most complete outings of the season, tallying 13 points, five boards, and four assists. Inside, junior forward Gerda Raulusaityte chipped in eight points and eight rebounds while posting a team-best +15, giving the Trojans valuable stability and depth in the frontcourt.

As a group, USC’s rotation is beginning to take shape. Davidson’s rise has set the pace, Smith and Dunn anchor the two-way effort, and Jones provides much-needed spacing and ball security in the backcourt. The Trojans are clearly trending upward, but Saturday’s clash with the nation’s top-ranked team will be the true measuring stick for just how far they’ve come.

UConn Huskies team news

UConn, meanwhile, has been operating at a title-caliber level offensively through nine games. The Huskies lead the country with 24.1 assists per night and have dished out 20 or more helpers in eight straight contests. Junior guard KK Arnold and Sarah Strong both sit among the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio, fueling a system where five different players average at least two assists per game.

Within that free-flowing attack, senior guard Azzi Fudd has been at her best against elite competition. Saturday will mark her sixth Power Four matchup of the season, and she has owned those stages, averaging 23.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals. She has already logged four 20-point performances against Power Four foes and poured in 31 against No. 6 Michigan.

Fudd’s efficiency in those games has been off the charts, 52 percent from the floor, a blistering 50 percent from beyond the arc, and perfect at the free-throw line. She ranks seventh nationally in made threes and fourth in three-point accuracy, standing alone as the only player inside the top 10 in both categories. Add in her defensive impact, with nearly three combined steals and blocks per game, and UConn has a proven star who shines brightest when the lights are hottest—powered by a team that never stops sharing the ball.