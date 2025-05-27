How to watch today's USA vs Oman Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch USA vs Oman ODI Cricket game, as well as start time and team news.

The United States and Oman are set to clash in Match 73 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Tuesday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

The USA enters this fixture riding high on the back of a convincing 88-run win over Canada, marking their second victory on the current leg of the competition. With that result, the Americans solidified their place at the summit of the standings, boasting 26 points from 19 games, including 13 wins, six defeats, and a pair of no-results.

Oman, meanwhile, remain the only unbeaten team on this tour, having edged Canada by 18 runs via the DLS method in their rain-curtailed last outing. That victory marked their third straight win on the tour, underlining their consistency and adaptability in varying conditions.

USA vs Oman: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage Cricket battle between USA and Oman will take place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Date Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Location Lauderhill, Florida

How to watch USA vs Oman online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the Cricket match between USA and Oman online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

USA vs Oman Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

USA Team News

In their recent triumph, the USA posted a competitive total of 286/9 after opting to bat first. Openers Monank Patel (31) and Andries Gous (29) laid a steady foundation, but the middle-order stumbled, with Saiteja Mukkamalla and Milind Kumar both falling cheaply. It was the sixth-wicket heroics from Shayan Jahangir (a blistering 89 off 69 deliveries) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (61 off 62) that shifted the momentum. Their 139-run partnership turned the tide, and a handy late cameo from Jasdeep Singh (16) pushed the total beyond 280.

With the ball, veteran seamer Saurabh Netravalkar rediscovered his rhythm, snaring 4/33 in a standout performance. Harmeet Singh (3/40) and Jasdeep Singh (2 wickets) joined the party, as the USA dismissed Canada for 198 in 46.1 overs, wrapping up a dominant win.

USA Probable Playing XI Against Oman

Smit Patel (wk), Monank Patel (C), Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Oman Team News

Oman’s win over Canada was more stop-start, thanks to the weather. Chasing a target of 213, they were cruising at 108/3 in 23.1 overs when rain intervened. That score put them comfortably ahead of the par under the DLS calculation, handing them the victory. Earlier in the day, Oman’s bowlers turned in a disciplined performance, bundling out Canada for 212 in 48.4 overs. Shakeel Ahmed led the way with a tidy 2/21 from his 9 overs, while Mujibur Ali and Mohammad Nadeem also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In pursuit of the target, Oman began briskly, with openers Jatinder Singh (27) and Aamir Kaleem (10) combining for a 39-run stand. A quick double-strike left them wobbling at 39/2, but a steadying partnership between Mujibur Ali (23) and Hammad Mirza (33) added 50 runs and restored calm before the rain called an early halt.

Oman Probable Playing XI Against USA

Jatinder Singh (C), Aamir Kaleem, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hammad Mirza, Mujibur Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava

USA vs Oman Head-to-Head Records

Looking at the head-to-head ledger, Oman has historically had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning seven of their nine ODI meetings. The USA’s two victories have both come when setting a total. Oman’s dominance spans both chasing and defending, with one of their wins even coming via a Super Over.

USA vs Oman pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Muggy and Overcast Skies.

Muggy and Overcast Skies. Pitch: Balanced

Tuesday’s contest will be played on a pitch at Central Broward Park that traditionally offers a fair contest between bat and ball. The surface generally starts off decent for stroke-making but tends to aid spin as the game wears on. Recent history favors the team batting first, each of the last five ODIs at this venue has been won by the side setting the target.

However, the weather could be the biggest disruptor. The forecast for May 27 points to steamy and unsettled conditions, with a high of 32°C and a 40% chance of rain. Thunderstorms and intermittent showers are expected, along with muggy conditions and overcast skies. With winds around 13 km/h and humidity at 68%, teams might have to keep one eye on the radar throughout the day.