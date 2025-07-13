How to watch USA vs Netherlands Women's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream USA vs Netherlands Women's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

Team USA's Women's squad kicked off their World Aquatics Championship title defense in style, cruising past China 15-7 in their opening match in Singapore.

Emma Lineback and Emily Ausmus led the scoring charge with a hat trick apiece, while Amanda Longan was a rock between the posts, racking up 13 saves in a standout performance.

Jenna Flynn wasted no time, firing home within the first 30 seconds to open the scoring. Though China briefly equalized, the Americans quickly regained control thanks to penalty strikes from Ava Stryker and Ryann Neushul, ending the first quarter up 3-1.

China came out swinging in the second, drawing level at 4-4, but the U.S. answered emphatically. Goals from Lineback, Jovana Sekulic, and Ausmus gave the reigning champs a 7-4 halftime cushion.

The third quarter was where the Stars and Stripes really flexed their muscles. Flynn, Ausmus, and Lineback all found the net early in the period as Team USA surged to 10-4. Although China halted the run briefly, the Americans responded with a three-goal burst to take a commanding 13-5 lead into the final quarter.

Ausmus completed her treble early in the fourth, with Tara Prentice adding a final flourish as Team USA sealed a confident eight-goal victory.

Despite going just 1-for-6 on power plays, the U.S. dominated the penalty line, converting four of five, while China struggled on special teams, hitting only 2-of-7 power plays and failing to earn a single penalty shot.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch USA vs Netherlands Women's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in the United States.

World Aquatics Championships 2025: USA vs Netherlands Women's Water Polo date, start time

Date Sunday, July 13, 2025 Start Time 8:45 am ET or 5:45 am PT Venue World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) Location Singapore Sports Hub in Singapore

USA vs Netherlands Women's Water Polo game at World Aquatics Championships 2025 will broadcast live on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 8:45 am ET or 5:45 am PT from the World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) in Singapore Sports Hub in Singapore.

How to watch USA vs Netherlands Women's Water Polo at World Aquatics Championships 2025 live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) in Singapore Sports Hub in Singapore kicks off Sunday live on Peacock.

When and where are the World Aquatics Championships 2025?

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships are making a splash in Singapore, with the action unfolding at the brand-new, 4,800-capacity World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) — a state-of-the-art venue unveiled in June at the iconic Singapore Sports Hub.

The competition kicks off with water polo on 11 July, and will ride the wave all the way through to a grand finale on 3 August, when the last swimming and diving medals will be up for grabs.