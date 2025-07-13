How to watch USA vs Brazil Men's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream USA vs Brazil Men's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

Team USA made a statement in their opening match at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, overpowering Canada with an emphatic 18-9 victory.

The Americans came out firing, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Nicolas Saveljic kept the momentum rolling with a penalty conversion early in the second, stretching the lead to four before Canada finally found the net midway through the period. Though the Canadians pulled back a pair, Ryder Dodd, Ryan Ohl, and Max Irving responded with clinical finishes to give the U.S. a commanding 7-2 advantage at halftime.

There was no let-up after the break. Team USA piled on 11 more goals in the second half to put the result beyond doubt. Max Irving was the standout star, bagging four goals and picking up Player of the Game honors. In goal, Adrian Weinberg stood tall with 10 saves before Bernardo Herzer came in to shut the door, adding one of his own.

Up next, the Americans face Brazil on Sunday, looking to keep the momentum rolling.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch USA vs Brazil Men's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in the United States.

World Aquatics Championships 2025: USA vs Brazil Men's Water Polo date, start time

Date Sunday, July 13, 2025 Start Time 9 pm ET or 6 pm PT Venue World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) Location Singapore Sports Hub in Singapore

How to watch USA vs Brazil Men's Water Polo at World Aquatics Championships 2025 live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

When and where are the World Aquatics Championships 2025?

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships are making a splash in Singapore, with the action unfolding at the brand-new, 4,800-capacity World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) — a state-of-the-art venue unveiled in June at the iconic Singapore Sports Hub.

The competition kicks off with water polo on 11 July, and will ride the wave all the way through to a grand finale on 3 August, when the last swimming and diving medals will be up for grabs.