How to watch USA vs Argentina Women's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream USA vs Argentina Women's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

The USA Women’s National Team kept their momentum rolling at the World Championships, notching a second straight win with a hard-fought 11-9 triumph over the Netherlands.

Emily Ausmus spearheaded the American attack with a hat trick, while Amanda Longan stood tall between the posts, registering eight key saves.

Despite a modest 1-for-7 conversion on power plays, the Americans were sharp from the penalty spot, sinking 3-of-4 attempts. The Dutch, meanwhile, struggled with efficiency, going just 1-for-8 on the power play and converting 1-of-2 penalties.

Team USA will look to wrap up group play on a high note when they face Argentina on Monday night.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch USA vs Argentina Women's Water Polo clash at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in the United States.

World Aquatics Championships 2025: USA vs Argentina Women's Water Polo date, start time

Date Monday, July 14, 2025 Start Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) Location Singapore Sports Hub in Singapore

USA vs Argentina Women's Water Polo game at World Aquatics Championships 2025 will broadcast live on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT from the World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) in Singapore Sports Hub in Singapore.

How to watch USA vs Argentina Women's Water Polo at World Aquatics Championships 2025 live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) in Singapore Sports Hub in Singapore kicks off Sunday live on Peacock.

When and where are the World Aquatics Championships 2025?

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships are making a splash in Singapore, with the action unfolding at the brand-new, 4,800-capacity World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) — a state-of-the-art venue unveiled in June at the iconic Singapore Sports Hub.

The competition kicks off with water polo on 11 July, and will ride the wave all the way through to a grand finale on 3 August, when the last swimming and diving medals will be up for grabs.