How to watch US Darts Masters 2025: TV Channel, Live stream, dates, schedule, prize money and more

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 US Darts Masters live on TV, with & without cable.

The 2025 World Series of Darts rolls into New York City for its fourth stop of the season — the US Darts Masters — teeing off Friday, June 27, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

All eyes will be on Rob Cross, who returns as the reigning champ after edging out Gerwyn Price 8-7 in a nail-biting final last year. But the road to back-to-back titles won't be easy for the Englishman, with rising star Luke Littler and the ever-consistent Luke Humphries both gunning for glory.

Also firmly in the mix is Stephen Bunting, who’s already claimed silverware this season by conquering both the Bahrain Masters and the Nordic Masters.

Cross kicks off his title defence against American hopeful Danny Lauby, while two-time US Masters winner Michael van Gerwen faces off against crowd-favourite Leonard Gates in what promises to be a fiery opener.

After thrilling stops in Bahrain, Den Bosch, and Copenhagen, the World Series roadshow lands in the Big Apple, where 16 elite players, eight PDC pros and eight North American challengers, will battle for the crown.

The first round on Friday sets the tone, with darts royalty like world No. 1 Luke Humphries and world champion Luke Littler set to take center stage, all vying for a shot at Saturday night's final showdown.

Check below for details on how to watch and live stream the 2025 US Darts Masters, including dates, prize money, schedule and more.

2025 US Darts Masters: Date, Time & venue

Dates Friday, June 27 & Saturday, June 28 Time 7:00 pm ET (Fri) & 7:30 pm ET (Sat) Venue The Theatre at Madison Square Garden Location New York, United States Purse £100,000

The 2025 edition unfolds over two thrilling nights at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, beginning with the first-round showdowns on Friday, June 27, from 7:00 pm ET.

Then comes a blockbuster Saturday, June 28, when it all ramps up. From 7:30 pm ET, the venue will host a triple bill of high-stakes action, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the grand finale, all in one electric evening. It's darts at its most dramatic, and richest.

How to watch 2025 US Darts Masters

Live streaming: Peacock

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively LIVE via Peacock in the United States.

US Darts Masters Broadcast Schedule

Date Stage Time (ET) Platform(s) Friday, June 27 First round (Round of 16) 7:00 pm Peacock Saturday, June 28 Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final 7:00 pm Peacock

US Darts Masters prize money

The stakes are higher than ever at this year's World Cup of Darts, with a beefed-up prize pool of £100,000 on offer, a notable jump of £40,000 from last year's pot.

The champion will pocket £30,000, while the runner-up takes home £16,000. Semi-finalists won't walk away empty-handed either, each earning £10,000, with quarter-finalists receiving £5,000 apiece. Even those exiting after the opening round will collect £1,750, ensuring everyone leaves with something.