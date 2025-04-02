How to watch today's Universitario de Deportes vs River Plate Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Universitario de Deportes and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina's River Plate will make the trip to Estadio Monumental "U" to take on Universitario de Deportes in the opening round of the 2025 Copa Libertadores group stage on Wednesday.

As both clubs enter their first match of the international cup season, the hosts are coming off a seven-match unbeaten run while River managed to avoid defeat in four straight games across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Universitario de Deportes vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Universitario de Deportes and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Universitario de Deportes vs River Plate kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Universitario de Deportes and River Plate will be played at Estadio Monumental "U" in Lima, Peru.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, April 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Universitario de Deportes team news

Head coach Fabian Bustos will have to cope without key players Martin Perez Guedes, Matias Di Benedetto and Rodrigo Urena due to injuries.

For the most, Urena may be able to make the bench, with Alex Valera also facing fitness concerns.

Either Cesar Inga or Gustavo Dulanto is likely to step in for Di Benedetto alongside Williams Riveros and Aldo Corzo at the back, while Gabriel Costa is expected to deputise in midfield.

River Plate team news

River boss Marcelo Gallardo also faces a few injury woes as midfielder Matias Kranevitter is ruled out with a fibrillar rupture, joining Gonzalo Montiel, Pity Martinez, Giuliano Galoppo and Agustin Ruberto in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, having returned to training before heading to Lima, Facundo Colidio has been included in the squad.

Lucas Lavagnino makes the squad as the third-choice goalkeeper, and midfielder Maximiliano Meza is expected to shake off a knock to his knee over the weekend.

