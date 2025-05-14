How to watch today's Universitario de Deportes vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Universitario de Deportes and Barcelona SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Universitario de Deportes face Barcelona at Estadio Monumental in Lima on Wednesday in a crucial Copa Libertadores Group B encounter.

Both teams are tied on four points after four matches, sitting at the bottom of a tightly contested group where every side still has a chance to progress. With only two matches left in the group stage, this penultimate fixture is pivotal- victory would move either side closer to the knockout rounds, while defeat could all but end their hopes.

Both teams are coming off inconsistent runs, and their previous meeting ended 1-0 in favor of Universitario in Ecuador, adding extra intrigue to this return leg.

How to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Barcelona SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Universitario de Deportes vs Barcelona SC kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Monumental in Lima on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Universitario de Deportes team news

Universitario are already dealing with several injury concerns ahead of this decisive match. Despite the absences, there are no reported suspensions and fresh concerns, allowing manager Jorge Fossati to field his strongest available lineup.

The team is under pressure to snap a winless streak and will need to rely on their traditionally solid home defense, which has conceded less than a goal per game in recent Libertadores outings.

Barcelona SC team news

Barcelona SC also arrive with no fresh injury concerns reported recently. The core of the team remains intact.

Barcelona’s recent form has been mixed, and they will look to improve their attacking output, having averaged fewer than 1.5 goals per game in their last five Libertadores away matches.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

