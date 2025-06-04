How to watch today's United States vs Italy FIVB Volleyball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs Italy FIVB Volleyball game, as well as stream, TV channel and plenty more

The journey to Lodz kicks off as the world’s top women’s volleyball nations gear up for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League, running from 4 June to 27 July.

Eighteen elite teams from around the globe will go toe-to-toe in the preliminary stage, spread across nine pools until 13 July, all vying for a coveted spot in the final eight set to battle it out in Poland at month's end.

Defending VNL champions and Olympic gold medalists Italy head into the tournament as the team to beat, and they’re thrown straight into the fire with a blockbuster opener—a thrilling rematch of the Paris 2024 final against the USA.

The U.S. Women's Volleyball Team, ranked No. 3 in the world and fresh off a silver medal finish at the Olympics, heads into the 2025 VNL with a mix of fresh energy and seasoned grit. The Americans, three-time VNL champions (2018, ’19, ’21), were knocked out in the 2024 quarterfinals by eventual gold medallists Italy—a team they'll now face right out of the gate in Brazil.

United States vs Italy FIVB Volleyball game: Date and tip-off time

The USA and Italy will lock horns in a highly anticipated FIVB Volleyball game on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Davaney Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Date Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Devaney Center Location Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

How to watch United States vs Italy FIVB Volleyball game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the United States vs. Italy FIVB Volleyball game live on:

National TV channel: CBSSN

Streaming the game with a VPN

United States team news & key performers

This year's roster boasts a new-look setup, with 10 players gearing up for their first-ever VNL action. Despite the inexperience, there’s no shortage of promise, as several newcomers have already made their mark in senior NORCECA tournaments.

The squad’s leadership core includes four returnees—outside hitters Madi Skinner and Roni Jones-Perry, along with liberos Morgan Hentz and Zoe Jarvis—who’ll bring vital know-how to the campaign.

Among the debutants, the likes of opposite Olivia Babcock, setter Ella Powell, outsides Logan Eggleston and Sarah Franklin, and middle blockers Serena Gray, Amber Igiede, and Molly McCage have previously worn the senior national team jersey.

Meanwhile, setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, middle Anna Dodson, and opposite Logan Lednicky are set for their first stint with the senior squad—adding fresh legs and hungry minds to a team chasing another VNL crown.

Italy team news & key performers

Italy's women's national team kicked off their preparations for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League with a lively two-match friendly series against Germany in Northern Italy, with both sides grabbing a win apiece.

In the opening clash, head coach Julio Velasco's squad leaned on Olympic gold medallists Loveth Omoruyi and Gaia Giovannini, who delivered 16 and 14 points respectively. But it was debutant Matilde Munarini who stole the show—dropping 11 points from the middle and earning MVP honors in her very first outing for the Azzurre.

The tables turned in the rematch at Milano, where Germany found their rhythm and took the match 3-1 (25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21). Marie Schölzel was the standout, hammering down 18 points to claim MVP, closely followed by Romy Jatzko with 17. For Italy, it was backup opposite Giorgia Frosini who led the charge, finishing with 16 points in a gritty effort.