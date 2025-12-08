How to watch today's Udinese vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Udinese return to home soil on Monday night, eyeing a third Serie A victory at the Bluenergy Stadium from their last four attempts, but a resurgent Genoa outfit stands in their path.

The Friulani may have bowed out of the Coppa Italia, yet their league position remains comfortable in mid-table. In contrast, their Ligurian visitors are staring down the barrel of a long and gruelling relegation fight.

Kosta Runjaic's side have struggled to hit their stride in recent weeks, dropping four of their last six matches in all competitions. Three of those defeats came in Serie A, where their total sits at 18 points so far. Still, there have been bright spots. Le Zebrette snapped their domestic slump by beating bottom-dwellers Parma 2-0 away from home last weekend, before turning their focus to the cup. That optimism didn’t survive Turin, though, as Juventus knocked them out with a 2-0 win.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Runjaic will also be forced into changes after French midfielder Arthur Atta limped off in that cup clash; a thigh issue rules him out for around two weeks. Wing-back Hassane Kamara remains unavailable due to a lingering foot injury, but Thomas Kristensen finally returns to the squad after a long layoff and should at least make the bench. With the rotation game over, regulars Davis and skipper Jesper Karlstrom are expected to slot back into the XI.

All eyes will once again be on Nicolo Zaniolo, who has been red-hot since October with four league strikes, even if the Genoa backline remains a puzzle he has yet to solve.

Genoa team news

Genoa, meanwhile, have found a spark in attack since Vieira's exit, with Colombo rediscovering his scoring boots, two goals in his last three Serie A outings. De Rossi also shuffled his pack in the Coppa Italia, but the cavalry returns here: goalkeeper Nicola Leali and set-piece threat Leo Ostigard are assured starters in Udine.

The visitors are boosted further by the return of Brooke Norton-Cuffy from suspension, leaving only sidelined winger Maxwel Cornet unavailable.

