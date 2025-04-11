+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
How to watch today's Udinese vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Udinese will take on AC Milan in the Serie A at the Bluenergy Stadium on Friday.

AC Milan are going through a disappointing season as they find themselves in ninth spot, 20 points behind league leaders Inter. Udinese, who are 11th, have been worse, and will be desperate to end their three-game losing run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, FOX and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Udinese vs AC Milan kick-off time

The match will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Udinese vs AC Milan Probable lineups

40
M. Okoye
19
K. Ehizibue
11
H. Kamara
28
O. Solet
29
J. Bijol
25
J. Karlstroem
14
A. Atta
8
S. Lovric
32
J. Ekkelenkamp
17
L. Lucca
21
I. Bravo
16
M. Maignan
46
M. Gabbia
20
A. Jimenez
19
T. Hernandez
28
M. Thiaw
14
T. Reijnders
10
R. Leao
11
C. Pulisic
29
Y. Fofana
38
W. Bondo
90
T. Abraham

Udinese team news

Udinese are dealing with several absentees in attack, with Keinan Davis, Alexis Sanchez, and Florian Thauvin all expected to miss out.

Left-back Jordan Zemura and reserve goalkeeper Razvan Sava are also sidelined, alongside long-term absentee Isaak Toure.

AC Milan team news

Manchester City loanee Kyle Walker is a major doubt for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a fractured elbow.

Emerson Royal also remains out of action for AC Milan due to injury as the team tries to climb up the standings with a win over Udinese.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

