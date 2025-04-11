How to watch today's Udinese vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Udinese will take on AC Milan in the Serie A at the Bluenergy Stadium on Friday.

AC Milan are going through a disappointing season as they find themselves in ninth spot, 20 points behind league leaders Inter. Udinese, who are 11th, have been worse, and will be desperate to end their three-game losing run.

Udinese vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

The match will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Udinese are dealing with several absentees in attack, with Keinan Davis, Alexis Sanchez, and Florian Thauvin all expected to miss out.

Left-back Jordan Zemura and reserve goalkeeper Razvan Sava are also sidelined, alongside long-term absentee Isaak Toure.

AC Milan team news

Manchester City loanee Kyle Walker is a major doubt for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a fractured elbow.

Emerson Royal also remains out of action for AC Milan due to injury as the team tries to climb up the standings with a win over Udinese.

