How to watch UConn vs Michigan NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Top-ranked UConn (4-0) steps into its biggest test of the young season on Friday night, squaring up with No. 6 Michigan (4-0) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Tip-off is slated for 8 pm on FOX as the Huskies look to stay perfect on a floor that’s been almost a second home to them.

UConn's history at Mohegan Sun is staggering, a 45-1 all-time record in the building, and the program has thrived in heavyweight showdowns, going 135-56 in matchups where both teams sit inside the AP top 10.

The Huskies are coming off a statement win, rolling past Ohio State 100-68 last Sunday in Hartford. Michigan arrives just as blisteringly hot, fresh off a 120-50 demolition of Binghamton earlier this week. Both teams look the part of early-season juggernauts, and Friday's clash promises to be a true top-10 measuring stick.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs Michigan NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Michigan: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies will face off against the Wolverines in an exciting NCAAW game on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Date Friday, November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Conn.

How to watch UConn vs Michigan on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between UConn and Michigan live on FOX nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

UConn vs Michigan team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

Sophomore Sarah Strong delivered another monster performance, tying her career-best with 27 points while setting a new personal mark with seven assists. She stuffed the stat sheet with 13 rebounds, three blocks, and five steals, a full-on takeover that powered the Huskies.

Graduate sharpshooter Azzi Fudd backed her up with 19 points, drilling 5-of-9 from deep in the rout of Ohio State. UConn's ball movement was pristine, racking up 30 assists on 39 made baskets against the Buckeyes.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Olivia Olson continues to carry the scoring load for Michigan, pacing the Wolverines with 17.8 points per game. Michigan rolls into this matchup with balance as its backbone, five different players are averaging double figures. Veteran head coach Kim Barnes Arico, now in her 14th season at the helm, has her squad humming early in the campaign.