How to watch UCLA vs Oregon NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oregon Ducks (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) head to Westwood on Saturday desperate to slam the brakes on a four-game skid, as they clash with a confident UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) squad.

UCLA strolls into this matchup fresh off a statement win, dismantling Tennessee 99-77. Oregon, meanwhile, carries some momentum of its own after taking down in-state rival Oregon State 96-73.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA vs Oregon NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

UCLA vs Oregon: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins will face off against the Ducks in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA vs Oregon on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Bruins and Ducks live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

UCLA vs Oregon team news & key performers

UCLA Bruins team news

The star of the show was Gabriela Jaquez, who torched the Vols for 29 points while adding two steals.

UCLA boasts a dominant +218 scoring margin, outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per night. The Bruins boast one of the deadliest attacks in the country, averaging 83.3 points per game (22nd nationally) while holding opponents to 59.1 per outing (97th nationally). Jaquez leads the charge offensively, ranking 155th in the country at 15.3 points per contest.

Oregon Ducks team news

Oregon punches right back statistically. The Ducks own an even larger +274 scoring margin, burying teams by 27.4 points per game. They’re dropping 81.9 points per game (26th in the nation) while surrendering just 54.5 per matchup (32nd nationally). Fiso has been the catalyst, sitting 147th in the country at 15.6 points per game. Katie Fiso shined brightest in that rivalry triumph, racking up 23 points and dishing out 14 assists in a masterclass performance.