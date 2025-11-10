How to watch UCLA vs Oklahoma NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 6/7 Oklahoma (1-0) is hitting the road for one of the headliners of the early-season schedule, squaring up with No. 3/4 UCLA (2-0) at Golden 1 Center — home of the Sacramento Kings — under the Monday night lights in Sacramento, Calif.

The Sooners took care of business in their opener, rolling past Belmont 84-67 on Nov. 3. Then came an unusually long breather, a full week off, the longest season-opening gap for the program in a non-COVID year since 2002-03. Under head coach Baranczyk, Oklahoma is a proven machine when given extra prep time, sporting a 27-5 record when playing on at least five days’ rest. That comfort window slams shut quickly, though, this matchup kicks off a grueling four-games-in-six-days sprint that spans the country. After Monday’s showdown with UCLA, OU heads home for two before closing the stretch at Western Carolina on Sunday.

As for the history? UCLA owns a slim 4-3 edge in the all-time series, including a 1-0 advantage in the Baranczyk era after their NCAA Tournament clash in 2023. That night, Oklahoma dug itself out of an 18-point crater and nearly flipped the script, only for the Bruins to steady late and punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.

UCLA vs Oklahoma: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins will face off against the Sooners in an exciting NCAAW game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, Calif.

How to watch UCLA vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Bruins and Sooners live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

UCLA vs Oklahoma team news & key performers

UCLA Bruins team news

UCLA made quick work of UC Santa Barbara in its home opener, cruising to an 87-50 win on Thursday night and looking every bit like a national contender in the process.

The Bruins didn't just score — they stacked buckets. Three different UCLA guards crossed the 20-point threshold, with Gabriela Jaquez pouring in 21 and the backcourt tandem of Kiki Rice and Gianna Kneepkens each adding 20 of their own. It marked the first time UCLA has seen three 20-point scorers in a game since Nov. 12, 2023, a night when Jaquez (30), Charisma Osborne (24), Lauren Betts (22) and Londynn Jones (21) lit up Bellarmine for 113 points.

Speaking of Lauren Betts, the Bruins' All-American anchor didn't need to dominate the scoring column to control the game. She posted a crisp 12 points (5-7 FG), 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks in just 27 minutes, a stat line that reads like someone playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

And as usual under Cori Close, the Bruins' defense traveled. UCLA forced 17 Gaucho turnovers, flipping those mistakes into 24 points the other way, the kind of punishing efficiency that breaks games open before halftime.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Picked to finish fourth in the SEC by the league's coaches, Oklahoma rolls into the season with plenty of firepower and expectations to match. The Sooners are headlined by preseason All-SEC picks Raegan Beers (first team) and Payton Verhulst (second team), and they return the conference's second-highest scoring production (62.3%) from last year.

The core is sturdy: Beers (17.3 PPG), Verhulst (14.9 PPG), and Sahara Williams (10.6 PPG) all return as double-figure threats. And if that wasn't enough, Jennie Baranczyk went out and reeled in the No. 8 recruiting class in the country, headlined by Aaliyah Chavez, the nation’s top-ranked freshman. It's a compact roster, just 11 players, split cleanly between six returners and five high-upside newcomers.

Monday night's clash isn’t just another non-conference tune-up, it's the earliest top-10 showdown in Oklahoma program history. The Sooners had never squared off with a top-10 opponent this early in the calendar. And under Baranczyk, they've shown they won't back down from big stages, five AP top-10 scalps since 2021, including wins over opponents ranked Nos. 2, 3, 9 (twice) and 10. They've made a habit of spoiling somebody's season before January even hits.