How to watch UCLA vs Nebraska NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The UCLA Bruins (3-5) welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3) to the Rose Bowl on Saturday in a Big Ten clash featuring two programs headed in opposite directions.

Nebraska enters the matchup at 6-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play, coming off a tough 21-17 loss to USC. The Cornhuskers appeared to be in control for much of the game, leading 14-6 at the half and 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but a late Trojan touchdown turned the tide. With their backup quarterback under center, Nebraska couldn’t find an answer down the stretch.

Meanwhile, UCLA has endured a rocky campaign, sitting at 3-5 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten action after a 56-6 drubbing at the hands of Indiana. The Bruins fell behind 35-3 by halftime and never found their footing, conceding 21 more points in the second half as the Hoosiers ran away with it. UCLA will now look to regroup and defend home turf as they try to stop the skid and finish the season on a stronger note.

UCLA vs Nebraska: Date and kick-off time

The UCLA Bruins will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT in Pasadena, California.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Rose Bowl Location Pasadena, California

How to watch UCLA vs Nebraska on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

UCLA vs Nebraska news & key players

UCLA Bruins team news

For UCLA, the offense runs through sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava, one of the most talked-about young players in college football. The 6’6 dual-threat QB transferred from Tennessee after a controversial NIL dispute and has been the centerpiece of the Bruins’ offense ever since. Iamaleava has thrown for 1,468 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing with 388 yards and four scores.

In the backfield, senior Jalen Berger provides stability, contributing 249 rushing yards and one touchdown this year. The top receiving threat has been Kwazi Gilmer, a 6’2 sophomore, who has hauled in 31 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, UCLA has struggled to create pressure, posting just six sacks and three interceptions through eight games. Defensive back Scooter Johnson has been the standout playmaker in the secondary, accounting for two of those takeaways.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines two years ago when they landed Dylan Raiola, the nation’s top quarterback recruit. While Raiola has been steady, though not quite spectacular, through his first year and a half, his sophomore campaign came to a heartbreaking end last week against USC. The talented signal-caller suffered a broken fibula, and medical staff later confirmed that the injury would sideline him for the remainder of the season. Despite the setback, Nebraska remains a six-win team with plenty of depth and talent, but now must rally around a new leader under center.

That responsibility now falls to TJ Lateef, a 6’1” freshman from Compton, California, who will take the reins of the Cornhuskers' offense. Lateef saw limited action earlier this season during blowout wins but was thrust into the spotlight after Raiola’s injury versus the Trojans. In his brief appearances, he’s been efficient, completing 16 of 19 passes with a touchdown and no interceptions. A natural athlete with good mobility, Lateef is capable of extending plays and picking up first downs with his legs, something that could add a new dimension to Nebraska’s attack.

Helping ease the transition is Emmett Johnson, one of the Big Ten’s premier running backs. Johnson has already eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards (1,002) and found the end zone 10 times, including a 165-yard outing against USC. Through the air, sophomore wideout Nyziah Hunter (6’1”) has been the go-to target, leading the team with 38 receptions, 555 yards, and five touchdowns. Defensively, Nebraska has tallied 15 sacks and six interceptions, with DeShon Singleton pacing the secondary with a pair of picks.