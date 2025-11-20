How to watch UCF vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Central Florida Knights square off Thursday in a neutral-site showdown at the Ocean Center, and both squads come in looking to build early-season momentum.

Pitt opened its campaign by brushing aside Youngstown State, tightening the screws after halftime with a commanding 40–31 second-half push en route to a comfortable 74–59 win. It wasn’t flawless, but the Panthers rarely looked rattled.

UCF, meanwhile, has already logged four games and sits at a solid 3–1. The Knights kicked off their season in style, outlasting Hofstra 82–78 in a back-and-forth shootout that showed just how dangerous their offense can be when it gets rolling.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UCF vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UCF vs Pittsburgh: Date and tip-off time

The Knights will face off against the Panthers in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL .

Date Thursday, November 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Ocean Center Location Daytona Beach, FL

How to watch UCF vs Pittsburgh on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Knights and Panthers live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UCF vs Pittsburgh team news & key performers

UCF Knights team news

Over on the UCF side, the Knights stumbled in game two after falling behind 52–36 at halftime versus Vanderbilt, eventually dropping a 105–93 shootout. Riley Kugel was electric despite the loss, firing in 25 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Game three was a totally different story, as the Knights steamrolled Florida A&M 97–60 with Carmelo Pacheco dishing out a jaw-dropping 18 assists along with 17 points.

Central Florida kept things rolling by knocking off Texas A&M 86–74 behind Jordan Burks’ 21-point, four-rebound showing. On Monday, the Knights edged Oakland 87–83, though the narrow margin left plenty of heart rates elevated. Jamichael Stillwell took center stage with 20 points and 14 rebounds, Themus Fulks notched a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists, and Riley Kugel added 18 more in 31 high-energy minutes.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

The Pittsburgh Panthers kept stacking wins after their opener, rolling through game two with a steady 78–60 victory over Longwood on November 7. Game three brought more of the same as Pitt handled Eastern Michigan, jumping out to a 45–32 cushion at the break before cruising to a 78–66 triumph. Cameron Corhen led the charge with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Omari Witherspoon chipped in 15 points, two boards, and a pair of assists.

Things finally went sideways in game four, when Pitt ran into a buzzsaw in West Virginia. The Panthers were outmuscled 71–49, undone by a rough 37–24 second half. Even so, Cameron Corhen managed a hard-earned double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Omari Witherspoon added 11 points plus four assists.

Pitt bounced right back on Monday, though, dismantling Bucknell 84–50 with one of their most complete efforts of the season. Barry Dunning erupted for 23 points and seven boards, while four other Panthers hit double figures. Papa Amadou Kante owned the glass with 11 rebounds and even sprinkled in five assists during his 22-minute shift.