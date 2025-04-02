How to watch TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento: Livestream, times, channels and full schedule

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento, as well as dates, start times and full schedule.

The 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series moves to Sacramento, California, this week, bringing together top-tier talent from around the globe.

France's Maxime Grousset, an Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion in the 100m butterfly, headlines the competition alongside American Michael Andrew, a Tokyo 2020 gold medallist.

With the NCAA Championships recently concluded, several key U.S. swimmers, including Olympic gold medallists Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh, will be absent.

Nearly 300 elite athletes will take to the pool, aiming to deliver standout performances, break records, and secure qualification for major events. A strong international contingent includes French stars Grousset, Beryl Gastaldello, and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, while Australia's team is led by freestyle specialist Sam Short.

This is the second of four stops in the 2025 series, which will conclude later this year in Irvine, California.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch TYR Pro Swim Series, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series?

Date: April 2-5

April 2-5 Venue: North Natomas Aquatic Center

North Natomas Aquatic Center Location: Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento, Calif. LCM: 50 Meters

The TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento runs for four days from Wednesday, April 2 to Saturday, April 5. It will take place at North Natomas Aquatic Center in Sacramento, California.

How To Watch TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento

TV Channel: USA Swimming Network

USA Swimming Network Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream swimming action from the Sacramento event live on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Finals action streams live on the USA Swimming Network app starting Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Peacock provides live coverage on Thursday and Friday at the same time, with the meet concluding Saturday at 8 pm ET on the USA Swimming Network.

Entry lists can be found here.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento 2025 event schedule

All times are in U.S. Eastern Time.

Wednesday: Timed finals for the distance freestyle events will start at 8:00 pm ET.

Thursday – Saturday Prelims: 12:00 pm ET

Thursday – Saturday Finals: 8:00 pm ET

Wednesday, April 2

800m Freestyle

Thursday, April 3

200m Freestyle

100m Breaststroke

50m Backstroke

100m Butterfly

400m Individual Medley

Friday, April 4

200m Butterfly

50m Freestyle

100m Backstroke

200m Breaststroke

50m Butterfly

400m Freestyle

Saturday, April 5