TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2Getty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale: Livestream, times, channels and full schedule

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale, as well as dates, start times and full schedule.

France's Olympic hero Leon Marchand returns to the spotlight in Fort Lauderdale with a packed schedule.

After training in Australia under Dean Boxall, the four-time Olympic gold medallist is back in the long-course pool under coach Bob Bowman, taking on the 200m and 400m freestyle, 200m and 400m IM, and 200m breaststroke.

Other big names on deck include Kate Douglass and Simone Manuel in a star-studded women's 100m freestyle featuring 13 Olympians, while Caeleb Dressel makes his presence felt across four sprint events, including the 50m and 100m free and fly.

Katie Ledecky is diving back into action for her first Pro Series outing since scooping up four medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The American distance queen headlines the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from April 29 to May 3.

The nine-time Olympic gold medallist is slated for five events, 1500m, 800m, 400m, and 200m freestyle, plus the 400m individual medley. But it won't be all smooth sailing. The 400m freestyle promises fireworks as Ledecky renews her rivalry with Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh, who edged her out in Paris and comes into this meet with a seed time just 0.02 seconds behind Ledecky's.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch TYR Pro Swim Series, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series?

  • Date: April 30 - May 3, 2025
  • Venue: Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
  • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Course: LCM

The TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale runs for four days from Wednesday, April 30 to Saturday, May 3. It will take place at Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

How To Watch TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale

  • TV Channel: USA Swimming Network
  • Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream swimming action from the Fort Lauderdale event live on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Entry lists can be found here.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale 2025 event schedule

All times are in U.S. Eastern Time.

Date

Day

Session Time (ET)

Events

April 29

Tuesday

Noon – 6:30 p.m.

Preliminary rounds

April 30

Wednesday

8:00 a.m. – Noon; 1:00 p.m. – End of distance events

1500m Freestyle

May 1

Thursday

7:30 a.m. – Noon; 3:00 p.m. – End of finals

100m Freestyle
100m Breaststroke
50m Backstroke
200m Butterfly
400m Freestyle

May 2

Friday

7:30 a.m. – Noon; 3:00 p.m. – End of finals

200m Freestyle
50m Breaststroke
50m Butterfly
200m Backstroke
400m Individual Medley

May 3

Saturday

7:30 a.m. – Noon; 3:00 p.m. – End of finals

800m Freestyle
100m Backstroke
200m Breaststroke
100m Butterfly
200m Individual Medley
50m Freestyle

