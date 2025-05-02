How to watch TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale: Livestream, times, channels and full schedule

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale, as well as dates, start times and full schedule.

France's Olympic hero Leon Marchand returns to the spotlight in Fort Lauderdale with a packed schedule.

After training in Australia under Dean Boxall, the four-time Olympic gold medallist is back in the long-course pool under coach Bob Bowman, taking on the 200m and 400m freestyle, 200m and 400m IM, and 200m breaststroke.

Other big names on deck include Kate Douglass and Simone Manuel in a star-studded women's 100m freestyle featuring 13 Olympians, while Caeleb Dressel makes his presence felt across four sprint events, including the 50m and 100m free and fly.

Katie Ledecky is diving back into action for her first Pro Series outing since scooping up four medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The American distance queen headlines the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from April 29 to May 3.

The nine-time Olympic gold medallist is slated for five events, 1500m, 800m, 400m, and 200m freestyle, plus the 400m individual medley. But it won't be all smooth sailing. The 400m freestyle promises fireworks as Ledecky renews her rivalry with Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh, who edged her out in Paris and comes into this meet with a seed time just 0.02 seconds behind Ledecky's.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch TYR Pro Swim Series, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series?

Date: April 30 - May 3, 2025

April 30 - May 3, 2025 Venue: Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Course: LCM

The TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale runs for four days from Wednesday, April 30 to Saturday, May 3. It will take place at Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

How To Watch TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale

TV Channel: USA Swimming Network

USA Swimming Network Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream swimming action from the Fort Lauderdale event live on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Entry lists can be found here.

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale 2025 event schedule

All times are in U.S. Eastern Time.