How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Detroit Tigers open a three-game series Friday night against the struggling Minnesota Twins at Target Field, looking to extend their early-season momentum.

The matchup kicks off a six-game road trip for Detroit, which will swing through Milwaukee next for a three-game interleague set against the Brewers.

After an impressive 5-1 run at Comerica Park, the Tigers (7-5) vaulted to the top of the American League Central and earned a well-timed day off Thursday before hitting the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MNNT, FDSDET

  • Local TV Channel: MNNT, FDSDET
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT

Venue

Target Field

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

The Twins (4-9), on the other hand, are searching for answers after a rough start to 2025. Their bats have shown occasional life, but consistency has been hard to come by. Ty France has chipped in 12 hits, including a pair of homers and three doubles, while driving in five runs. Harrison Bader leads the team in RBIs with 10, fueled by three home runs and a double in his nine-hit start to the season. Matt Wallner has been getting on base, notching 11 hits with four doubles, a triple, and a homer to go along with eight walks, though he’s only driven in two. Willi Castro has added nine hits, highlighted by five doubles and a homer, and has swiped a base.

Minnesota will hand the ball to David Festa, who’s set to make his 2025 season debut. The 25-year-old righty made 14 appearances (13 starts) for the Twins last year, going 2-6 with a 4.90 ERA. A former standout at Seton Hall, Festa will be looking to make a strong first impression as he rejoins the rotation.

Detroit Tigers team news

Spencer Torkelson continues to set the tone for Detroit’s offense, racking up 14 hits including five doubles and three homers. He’s added seven RBIs, drawn seven walks, and even chipped in a stolen base. Zach McKinstry has been another sparkplug, collecting two triples, a homer, and six RBIs while showing patience at the plate with six walks. He’s also swiped a bag. Kerry Carpenter has made his hits count, launching four long balls and a double among his eight knocks, while driving in a team-best nine runs. Riley Greene remains consistent as well, tallying 14 hits with four doubles, three home runs, and five RBIs.

Detroit will turn to right-hander Reese Olson (1-1, 5.06 ERA) to open the series on the mound. The 24-year-old struggled in his season debut against the Dodgers, surrendering four runs over 4.2 innings, but rebounded nicely in his second outing. He tossed six strong frames against the White Sox, giving up just two runs to notch his first win of the year.

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date

Friday, April 11

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Twins)

David Festa

Starting Pitcher (Tigers)

Reese Olson

TV Channel

Apple TV+

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, April 12

First-Pitch Time

2:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Twins)

Chris Paddack

Starting Pitcher (Tigers)

Jackson Jobe

TV Channel

MNNT and FDSDET

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, April 13

First-Pitch Time

2:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Twins)

Simeon Woods Richardson

Starting Pitcher (Tigers)

Casey Mize

TV Channel

MNNT and FDSDET

Livestream

Fubo

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/18/25

ST

Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers

5 - 6

02/26/25

ST

Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins

0 - 4

07/28/24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins

0 - 5

07/28/24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins

7 - 2

07/27/24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins

3 - 9

