UEFA Nations League B
Gursel Aksel Stadium
How to watch today's Turkiye vs Iceland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Turkey and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news..

Turkey will take on Iceland in the Nations League at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Monday.

Iceland beat Montenegro 2-0 in their first group game and will be hoping they can claim two wins in a row. Turkey, on the other hand, were held by Wales in their opener and will be chasing three points this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Turkey vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ViX channels in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Turkey vs Iceland kick-off time

Date:September 9, 2024
Kick-off time:2:45 pm EST
Venue:Gursel Aksel Stadium

The match will be played at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Turkey team news

Turkey will be without Burak Yilmaz on Monday due to suspension after his red card in the goalless draw against Wales. Head coach Vincenzo Montella is expected to stick with his five-man defense, calling for more attacking contributions from the wing-backs.

Turkey possible starting lineup: Gunok; Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Bardakci, Muldur; Calhanoglu, Kokcu, Yuksek, Yildiz; Guler

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bayındır, Günok, Çakır, Şengezer
Defenders:Kadıoğlu, Söyüncü, Demiral, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Çelik, Müldür, Kaplan, Akaydın, Topçu, Elmalı
Midfielders:Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Aktürkoğlu, Kökçü, Kahveci, Yazıcı, Uzun, Özcan, Yüksek, Yokuşlu, Dinkçi
Forwards:Yıldız, Kılıçsoy, Akgün, Tosun, Yıldırım, Hekimoglu, Nayir

Iceland team news

Iceland’s head coach Age Hareide is unlikely to make changes following their strong performance last time out. Orri Oskarsson, the Real Sociedad forward who netted his third international goal recently, is poised to lead the attack once again.

Iceland possible starting lineup: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Hermansson, Gretarsson, Tomasson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordason, Thorsteinsson; G Sigurdsson; Oksarsson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ólafsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson
Defenders:Sampsted, Friðriksson, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Finnsson, Tómasson, Grétarsson
Midfielders:Magnússon, Guðmundsson, Sigurðsson, Sigurðsson, Willumsson, Þórðarson, Anderson, Jóhannesson, Traustason, Ellertsson
Forwards:Óskarsson, Þorsteinsson, Guðjohnsen

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14/11/19Türkiye 0 - 0 IcelandEuro qualifiers
12/06/19Iceland 2 - 1 TürkiyeEuro qualifiers
07/10/17Türkiye 0 - 3 IcelandWorld Cup qualifiers
10/10/16Iceland 2 - 0 TürkiyeWorld Cup qualifiers
14/10/15Türkiye 1 - 0 IcelandEuro qualifiers

Useful links

