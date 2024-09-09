How to watch today's Turkiye vs Iceland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Turkey and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news..

Turkey will take on Iceland in the Nations League at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Monday.

Iceland beat Montenegro 2-0 in their first group game and will be hoping they can claim two wins in a row. Turkey, on the other hand, were held by Wales in their opener and will be chasing three points this time around.

Turkey vs Iceland kick-off time

Date: September 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: Gursel Aksel Stadium

The match will be played at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Turkey team news

Turkey will be without Burak Yilmaz on Monday due to suspension after his red card in the goalless draw against Wales. Head coach Vincenzo Montella is expected to stick with his five-man defense, calling for more attacking contributions from the wing-backs.

Turkey possible starting lineup: Gunok; Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Bardakci, Muldur; Calhanoglu, Kokcu, Yuksek, Yildiz; Guler

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayındır, Günok, Çakır, Şengezer Defenders: Kadıoğlu, Söyüncü, Demiral, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Çelik, Müldür, Kaplan, Akaydın, Topçu, Elmalı Midfielders: Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Aktürkoğlu, Kökçü, Kahveci, Yazıcı, Uzun, Özcan, Yüksek, Yokuşlu, Dinkçi Forwards: Yıldız, Kılıçsoy, Akgün, Tosun, Yıldırım, Hekimoglu, Nayir

Iceland team news

Iceland’s head coach Age Hareide is unlikely to make changes following their strong performance last time out. Orri Oskarsson, the Real Sociedad forward who netted his third international goal recently, is poised to lead the attack once again.

Iceland possible starting lineup: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Hermansson, Gretarsson, Tomasson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordason, Thorsteinsson; G Sigurdsson; Oksarsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ólafsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson Defenders: Sampsted, Friðriksson, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Finnsson, Tómasson, Grétarsson Midfielders: Magnússon, Guðmundsson, Sigurðsson, Sigurðsson, Willumsson, Þórðarson, Anderson, Jóhannesson, Traustason, Ellertsson Forwards: Óskarsson, Þorsteinsson, Guðjohnsen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/11/19 Türkiye 0 - 0 Iceland Euro qualifiers 12/06/19 Iceland 2 - 1 Türkiye Euro qualifiers 07/10/17 Türkiye 0 - 3 Iceland World Cup qualifiers 10/10/16 Iceland 2 - 0 Türkiye World Cup qualifiers 14/10/15 Türkiye 1 - 0 Iceland Euro qualifiers

