How to watch today's Turkiye vs Bulgaria World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Turkiye will host Bulgaria on Saturday in a World Cupqualification clash at Bursa’s Timsah Arena.

Turkiye looks poised to maintain their positive group momentum as they aim for a top-two finish. The teams’ recent encounters have leaned heavily in Turkiye’s favor, including a 6-1 victory last month in Sofia, and the hosts are unbeaten in their last five home matches against Bulgaria. With both sides aware of the match’s impact on Group E standings, a high-stakes and competitive fixture is anticipated.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. E Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu

The match will be played at Bursa’s Timsah Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 1pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Turkiye team news

Turkey will be forced to cope without Eren Elmali, Isak Vural, and Ayberk Karapo, all of whom have been ruled out through injury ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Yunus Akgun also misses out as he continues his recovery from a fitness setback.

Bulgaria team news

Bulgaria have similar concerns, with Anton Nedyalkov, Petko Hristov, and Radoslav Kirilov all pulling out of the squad and therefore unavailable for this 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

