How to watch today's Trinidad & Tobago vs Haiti CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti will meet in a pivotal Group D encounter at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, with both teams seeking their first points after opening-round defeats.

Trinidad and Tobago, managed by Dwight Yorke, are under pressure following a heavy 5-0 loss to the United States in their opener. Haiti, led by Sébastien Migné, are also looking to rebound after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their group opener. The loss marked their second consecutive defeat across all competitions, following a 5-1 setback to Curacao in World Cup qualifying, but prior to that, Les Grenadiers had won 10 straight matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. D Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played on Thursday at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, with kick-off at 6.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Trinidad and Tobago team news

The Soca Warriors have struggled defensively throughout 2025, conceding in eight of their nine matches and allowing multiple goals in five straight games. Despite their attacking promise—highlighted by recent form from Levi Garcia and Dante Sealy—they have kept just four clean sheets in their last 20 matches, with lapses at the back a recurring issue.

There are no reported injuries or suspensions, so Yorke is expected to stick with his core lineup, relying on Garcia’s creativity and Sealy’s finishing to spark a turnaround

Haiti team news

Haiti’s attack is spearheaded by Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot, both of whom are expected to start, while goalkeeper Johny Placide remains a key figure after a strong showing against Saudi Arabia.

There are no major injury or suspension concerns for Haiti, allowing Migné to field a full-strength side as they chase a crucial win to keep their knockout hopes alive

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links