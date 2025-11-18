How to watch today's Trinidad & Tobago vs Bermuda World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Trinidad and Tobago will host Bermudaon Tuesday at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match.

Trinidad and Tobago are fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive, currently having six points from five matches, while Bermuda is yet to get points on the board with five losses. Trinidad and Tobago enter as favorites given their home advantage and stronger recent form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Hasely Crawford Stadium, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Trinidad and Tobago team news

Trinidad are expected to be without Roald Mitchell, who lasted only 20 minutes of his substitute appearance against Jamaica before an injury forced him off.

With no other major concerns, Trinidad and Tobago will be confident of picking up another win.

Bermuda team news

Bermuda also face a major concern in goal, with regular starter Dale Eve unlikely to feature after picking up an injury shortly after the hour mark in the defeat to Curaçao.

Detre Bell is the leading candidate to step in and take the gloves for the visiting side.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links