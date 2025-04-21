+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TottenhamTottenham vs Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestPremier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest's grip on a top-five Premier League spot is beginning to loosen, and Monday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur presents a crucial chance to get their Champions League ambitions back on track.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s men were closing in on second-placed Arsenal just weeks ago, but back-to-back defeats have seen them tumble out of the top three as the battle for European places intensifies.

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou—never shy to crack a joke even when the pressure's on—offered a light-hearted remark after Spurs’ gutsy Europa League win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, saying the fans would have to "put up with him a bit longer." The Australian oversaw a gritty 2-0 triumph, thanks to a Dominic Solanke penalty and a resolute defensive effort, which may well have bought him more time at the helm.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on FuboSling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Forest will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Monday, April 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNFO
1
G. Vicario
33
B. Davies
14
A. Gray
24
D. Spence
4
K. Danso
29
P. Sarr
8
Y. Bissouma
21
D. Kulusevski
19
D. Solanke
11
M. Tel
28
W. Odobert
26
M. Sels
7
N. Williams
19
A. Moreno
5
Murillo
31
N. Milenkovic
21
A. Elanga
16
N. Dominguez
14
C. Hudson-Odoi
10
M. Gibbs-White
8
E. Anderson
11
C. Wood

4-2-3-1

NFOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

With a packed fixture list ahead, including the second leg of their European semi-final against Bodo/Glimt and Premier League clashes with Liverpool and West Ham, Postecoglou has hinted at ringing the changes. Up to "five or six" players could come into the XI after their midweek exertions.

Tottenham will once again be without captain Heung-min Son, who continues to nurse a foot injury. James Maddison is also a doubt after being forced off before halftime in Frankfurt. Radu Dragusin remains sidelined, while Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso returned to action from the bench on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest team news

For Forest, both Ola Aina (calf) and Taiwo Awoniyi (hamstring) are uncertain after missing recent defeats to Aston Villa and Everton, having sustained knocks in their victory over Manchester United.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

NFO

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

