How to watch today's Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nottingham Forest's grip on a top-five Premier League spot is beginning to loosen, and Monday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur presents a crucial chance to get their Champions League ambitions back on track.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s men were closing in on second-placed Arsenal just weeks ago, but back-to-back defeats have seen them tumble out of the top three as the battle for European places intensifies.

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou—never shy to crack a joke even when the pressure's on—offered a light-hearted remark after Spurs’ gutsy Europa League win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, saying the fans would have to "put up with him a bit longer." The Australian oversaw a gritty 2-0 triumph, thanks to a Dominic Solanke penalty and a resolute defensive effort, which may well have bought him more time at the helm.

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Forest will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Monday, April 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

With a packed fixture list ahead, including the second leg of their European semi-final against Bodo/Glimt and Premier League clashes with Liverpool and West Ham, Postecoglou has hinted at ringing the changes. Up to "five or six" players could come into the XI after their midweek exertions.

Tottenham will once again be without captain Heung-min Son, who continues to nurse a foot injury. James Maddison is also a doubt after being forced off before halftime in Frankfurt. Radu Dragusin remains sidelined, while Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso returned to action from the bench on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest team news

For Forest, both Ola Aina (calf) and Taiwo Awoniyi (hamstring) are uncertain after missing recent defeats to Aston Villa and Everton, having sustained knocks in their victory over Manchester United.

