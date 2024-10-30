How to watch today's Tottenham vs Manchester City Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on Manchester City in the Round-of-16 of the Carabao Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

Spurs are heading into this fixture on the back of a shock defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend and will be desperate to bounce back from that result. Manchester City are unbeaten in the league and have been excellent so far this season - they will be considered as the favourites in this contest.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tottenham vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.15 pm ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham are likely to be without Son Heung-min, who has missed the last two matches due to a thigh injury.

Djed Spence is also sidelined with a groin issue and is expected to return only in late November.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison; Werner, Johnson, Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

Manchester City team news

For Manchester City, key players Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker remain out due to injuries.

Oscar Bobb is sidelined until the New Year, and Rodri will miss the remainder of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he will prioritise the team's health ahead of the mid-week game. Fans can expect to see a rotated starting lineup.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Braithwaite, Ake; O'Reilly; Savio, McAtee, Gundogan, Nunes; Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/05/24 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Manchester City Premier League 27/01/24 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Manchester City FA Cup 03/12/23 Manchester City 3 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 05/02/23 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Manchester City Premier League 20/01/23 Manchester City 4 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

