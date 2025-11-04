+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoTottenham
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoFC Copenhagen
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+STREAM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Copenhagen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Tottenham and FC Copenhagen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur host FC Copenhagen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Tottenham are unbeaten so far in the group but need a win to keep control of their progression chances. FC Copenhagen, Danish champions, have struggled with only one point from three games and must win to stay in contention for the knockout stages.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Copenhagen online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ViXWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DirecTV, VIX and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestFCK
1
G. Vicario
13
D. Udogie
37
M. van de Ven
23
P. Porro
17
C
C. Romero
28
W. Odobert
30
R. Bentancur
7
X. Simons
22
B. Johnson
29
P. Sarr
39
R. Kolo Muani
1
D. Kotarski
15
M. Lopez
20
J. Suzuki
5
G. Pereira
6
P. Hatzidiakos
36
W. Clem
11
J. Larsson
12
C
L. Lerager
30
E. Achouri
9
Y. Moukoko
10
M. Elyounoussi

4-4-2

FCKAway team crest

TOT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

FCK
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Neestrup

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

Lucas Bergvall was forced off just seven minutes in after suffering a concussion against Chelsea. Owing to protocol, the young Swede is unlikely to feature again for a few games. 

He joins a lengthy Spurs injury list that includes Yves Bissouma, Dominic Solanke, Radu Drăgușin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Ben Davies, Kota Takai and Archie Gray.

Mathys Tel remains ineligible for Champions League selection.

FC Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen are not in tip-top shape for Tuesday's game either, as Thomas Delaney, Oliver Hojer, Magnus Mattsson, Rodrigo Huescas and Birger Meling are all on the sidelines.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

FCK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement