How to watch today's Tottenham vs Copenhagen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tottenham Hotspur host FC Copenhagen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Tottenham are unbeaten so far in the group but need a win to keep control of their progression chances. FC Copenhagen, Danish champions, have struggled with only one point from three games and must win to stay in contention for the knockout stages.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Copenhagen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DirecTV, VIX and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Lucas Bergvall was forced off just seven minutes in after suffering a concussion against Chelsea. Owing to protocol, the young Swede is unlikely to feature again for a few games.

He joins a lengthy Spurs injury list that includes Yves Bissouma, Dominic Solanke, Radu Drăgușin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Ben Davies, Kota Takai and Archie Gray.

Mathys Tel remains ineligible for Champions League selection.

FC Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen are not in tip-top shape for Tuesday's game either, as Thomas Delaney, Oliver Hojer, Magnus Mattsson, Rodrigo Huescas and Birger Meling are all on the sidelines.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links