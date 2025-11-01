How to watch today's Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tottenham Hotspurface Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in a high-profile Premier League London derby.

Tottenham currently sit third in the Premier League after a 3-0 victory at Everton. Chelsea come in after a dramatic 4-3 Carabao Cup win against Wolves but were recently beaten by Sunderland in the league and are battling inconsistency in attack and defense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Tottenham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 1.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham head into the weekend clash with a lengthy list of injury problems, with Yves Bissouma, Kota Takai and Dominic Solanke all sidelined by ankle issues.

Radu Dragusin and Dejan Kulusevski are both recovering from knee injuries, James Maddison remains out with a knee concern of his own, and Ben Davies is unavailable due to a thigh problem.

Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert will all face late fitness checks before the derby.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are also dealing with several setbacks in attack, as Liam Delap is suspended following his dismissal against Wolves in midweek - an incident that drew strong criticism from manager Enzo Maresca.

The young forward joins Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo, Benoît Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Mykhaylo Mudryk on the list of absentees for the visitors.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

