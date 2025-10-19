How to watch today's Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Hoping to extend their winning streak to five matches across all competitions and notch a third consecutive triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa make the trip to North London for a Premier League showdown on Sunday.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date Sunday, October 19, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm BST / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location London, England

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm BST / 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

As Tottenham takes on Aston Villa in the Premier League, the stakes are high and excitement palpable. For betting aficionados aiming to capitalize on value offers, using an Underdog promo code may provide access to special bonuses and promotions, enhancing the thrill and potential of sports betting during this riveting game.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa online in the US - TV channels & live streams

Unai Emery's men entered the international break on a high after edging Burnley 2-1, while Tottenham mirrored that result by overcoming newly-promoted Leeds United with the same scoreline.

Both sides now look to build on that momentum in what promises to be an enticing clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa.

READ MORE: Tottenham vs Aston Villa Preview: Team news, tickets, live stream, odds and more

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Tottenham vs Aston Villa worldwide

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

Useful links