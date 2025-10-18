+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoTottenham
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoAston Villa
Get last-minute tickets on
Pranav Venkatesh

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

Thomas Frank's Tottenham welcome a resurgent Aston Villa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

An early kickoff on Sunday after the international break sees Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa in a thrilling Premier League encounter.  

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways before the break when they narrowly beat Leeds United 2-1 away from home. Thomas Frank's side hit a stumbling block after coming quickly off the blocks this campaign. Mathys Tel scored after being handed a surprise start, and the impressive Mohammed Kudus' winner sealed the result for them after Leeds equalised. Tottenham are unbeaten in seven and have only lost once this season. That might be Frank's biggest success so far, as he saved a side that used to lose games all too easily in the previous campaign. Having lost the previous two encounters against Villa, the Lilywhites would want to get their lick back.  

Things are finally going in the right direction for Unai Emery as his side registered four successive victories in all competitions after a sluggish start to the season. There were growing concerns at Villa Park over the stagnation of the team under the French manager. However, in the victories against Fulham and Burnley, they have looked like their previous self. With star men like Morgan Rogers coming into form, the Villans plan to make moves up the table. But their fixture run is relentless as they play Tottenham this weekend, followed by Manchester City and Liverpool. Getting off to a good start in London would go a long way for Emery's side.

The upcoming Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa has fans eager to tune in for the action. For those who enjoy placing bets, having the right mobile betting tools at your disposal can significantly impact your pre-match preparations. Check out leading sports betting sites that facilitate seamless betting experiences with innovative features tailored to every punter's needs.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa last-minute tickets: How to buy

Watching a game of football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a special experience for everyone. Thanks to our favourite reseller, StubHub, you can grab tickets even at the last minute and enjoy all the action live from the ground.

READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur 2025-26 tickets: Ticket prices, hospitality & season ticket information

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. It can also be streamed on Sky Sports' services. The USA Network and Telemundo will air the game in the US. Fans in the US and Canada can livestream the game on Fubo

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa worldwide

Here is how you could watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa worldwide.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports, Discovery+
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Key Matchups

Xavi Simons  VS Matty Cash: Simons started his Spurs career brightly but has been on the quieter side in recent games. After a decent international break, he will be looking to get his first goal for his new club. Up in his way would be the rampant Cash who who will be running nonstop between the boxes. The Polish fullback is amongst goals already and can hurt Tottenham if left unattended.

Joao Palhinha VS Boubacar Kamara: Palhinha's second stint in the Premier League is off to a flyer. The Portuguese destroyer is screening the defence with pure joy and is happy to take a blow or two for his side. Kamara, who scored previously against Tottenham, will dictate the tempo once again. His masterful passing can unlock the opposition defence, and Palhinha can not afford that risk

Djed Spence VS Donyell Malen: Malen has finally broken into Emery's XI, and a superb brace against Burnley will firmly cement his place in the lineup. With his pace and directness, he can hurt Tottenham. Spence, who starred for England in both games during the break on either flank, will fancy his chances against Malen.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Prediction

We can certainly expect an end-to-end entertaining game as both sides are full of talented footballers. Despite the managers' preference to sit back at times, the sparks will fly with so much quality on the pitch. There will be goals, and points will be shared after 90 minutes of thrilling Premier League football.

GOAL's Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Aston Villa

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Odds

Tottenham enter the game as slight favourites with their victory priced at 11/10. A draw is priced at 14/5 and an Aston Villa victory is priced at 12/5

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the game on Sunday, October 19th at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 09:00 ET.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Aston Villa lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestAVL
1
G. Vicario
37
C
M. van de Ven
24
D. Spence
4
K. Danso
23
P. Porro
20
M. Kudus
7
X. Simons
30
R. Bentancur
6
J. Palhinha
28
W. Odobert
11
M. Tel
23
E. Martinez
4
E. Konsa
12
L. Digne
2
M. Cash
14
P. Torres
29
E. Guessand
7
C
J. McGinn
27
M. Rogers
24
A. Onana
44
B. Kamara
17
D. Malen

4-2-3-1

AVLAway team crest

TOT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

AVL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Tottenham's lengthy injury list is not getting shorter anytime soon. There have been improvements at the very least, as Randal Kolo Muani returned to full training. Yves Bissouma and Dominic Solanke are all joining the fold soon. The long-term absentees like Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Radu Dragusin are all ruled out. Frank might opt to rotate his lineup on Sunday. Richarlison will be hopeful of starting despite Tel taking his chance well. Pape Sarr will take the number 10 role ahead of Lucas Bergvall. Destiny Udogie might be dropped as Pedro Porro and Spence share the fullback duties.

Predicted Lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Richarlison

Aston Villa team news

Feyenoord v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images

Emery would be sweating over the fitness of Ollie Watkins after the striker withdrew from the England squad after a freak collision with the post. England manager Thomas Tuchel explained that, as just a precautionary measure, and Emery would love for that to be the case. Youri Tielemans is sidelined until the end of November. Jadon Sancho, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings will be good enough to make it to the bench again.

Predicted Lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Bogarde; Malen, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

AVL

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The Last Meeting

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham were in a free fall in the league. They were closer to relegation spots than they were to European spots. Aston Villa, meanwhile, were chasing European football when the Lilywhites arrived. Despite early chances for both sides, there was no breakthrough. Ezri Konsa bundled home from close range after Watkins sent a loose ball in his path. Kamara then rifled one home from the right side to give Villa the insurance goal. 

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Currently, the most cost efficient package looks to be picking up a TV deal through Virgin Media or EE TV.

Existing TV or broadband customers can add TNT Sports to Virgin Media for £12 per month and Sky Sports for £31.75 per month, adding on Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

EE TV (formerly BT TV) also provide their Big Sport deal which includes TNT Sports and Sky Sports via NOW TV, for £45 per month, which is available for existing broadband customers, with the addition of Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

However, when it comes to bang for your buck, if you’re wanting to spend a little less, then the Complete Sky Sports package from an additional £22 per month on top of your current Sky TV deal is the best option, giving you over 128 games across a single season.

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.