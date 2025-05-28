How to watch today's Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC host MLS Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union at BMO Field on Wednesday.

This is a matchup where both sides are dealing with significant injury and suspension issues. Toronto need to win in order to climb up from 14th, but it will be difficult against the leader,s who have only lost three out of their 15 league fixtures so far.

This is a matchup where both sides are dealing with significant injury and suspension issues. Toronto need to win in order to climb up from 14th, but it will be difficult against the leader,s who have only lost three out of their 15 league fixtures so far.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Field

The match will be played at the BMO Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC team news

Toronto FC are facing a lengthy injury list. Defenders Raoul Petretta, DeAndre Kerr, and Kobe Franklin are all out with ankle injuries, while Marcus Cimermancic, Richie Laryea, and Nixon Gomis remain sidelined with lower-body problems.

On top of these absences, Toronto will be without two key players due to suspension: Kozi Thompson and Federico Bernardeschi both miss the match after accumulating yellow cards. The return of Jonathan Osorio from injury is a boost—he scored in his comeback last weekend—but overall, the squad is stretched thin, especially in defense and attack.

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union are also missing important players. Goalkeeper Andre Blake, as well as defenders Neil Pierre and Ian Glavinovich, are all sidelined with knee injuries.

Marcus Anderson continues to be unavailable due to an ankle problem that has kept him out since the start of the season. Despite these setbacks, Philadelphia’s attack remains potent, with Tai Baribo leading the league in goals and Quinn Sullivan in strong form.

