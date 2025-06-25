How to watch today's Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC host the New York Red Bulls in a crucial MLS Eastern Conference clash at the BMO Field on Wednesday.

Both teams are navigating a challenging summer period, with Toronto missing several key players due to international duty and injury, while the Red Bulls are contending with a lengthy injury list of their own. With playoff positions at stake, each side will be eager to secure maximum points.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

The match will be played at the BMO Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC team news

Toronto are significantly impacted by international call-ups for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, with four players—including Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio—away on national team duty.

However, Osorio has returned to the club after suffering a lower-body injury that rules him out for the remainder of the summer, further depleting Toronto’s midfield options. Laryea recently made his club return from a hamstring injury, but his availability for this fixture depends on Canada’s Gold Cup schedule.

The Reds are among the hardest hit in MLS by international absences, and their depth will be tested as they look to bounce back from a recent 2-0 defeat to Charlotte FC.

New York Red Bulls team news

The New York Red Bulls are dealing with a series of injuries to key squad members. Forwards Roald Mitchell and Lewis Morgan, defenders Marcelo Morales and Dylan Nealis, and midfielder Serge Ngoma are all ruled out for this match. This significantly limits their options in both attack and defense.

Despite these setbacks, the Red Bulls retain a strong core, with Emil Forsberg and Frankie Amaya expected to shoulder creative and midfield responsibilities. There are no suspensions reported for the Red Bulls ahead of this fixture.

