How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to clash with Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Rogers Centre as the AL East rivals wrap up their series.

Tampa Bay came out swinging in Tuesday's series opener, exchanging punches with Toronto before pulling away in an offensive slugfest. Heading into Wednesday, the Rays had won three of their last four and five of their previous nine games. The bats have begun to heat up, after plating 11 runs in the opener, they had scored 161 runs through their first 41 games of the campaign.

Tuesday’s loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Blue Jays, matching their longest run of success this season. During that stretch, Toronto’s pitching staff had been sharp, but the wheels came off in the series opener as the Rays piled on runs and exposed some cracks in the armor.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNET and FDSSUN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Thursday, May 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains the most consistent hitter in the Blue Jays’ lineup, carrying a team-high .291 batting average into Thursday. While his power numbers have lagged a bit, he ranks 135th in home runs and 95th in RBIs across the majors, he’s managed to string together hits in three straight games. Over his last five, Guerrero is batting .263 with a double, five walks, and one RBI. Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 21 RBIs, despite ranking just 162nd in home runs, and George Springer has supplied the club’s top home run total with five. Alejandro Kirk has been one of the Jays' hottest bats lately, slashing .293 on the year and riding a three-game hit streak into Thursday. In his last five games, Kirk is batting a torrid .421 with a double, homer, walk, and four RBIs.

Kevin Gausman will get the nod for the Blue Jays, making his ninth start of the season. The veteran right-hander is 3-3 with a 3.97 ERA and an impressive 0.97 WHIP through 45.1 innings. He’s coming off a solid outing in which he limited the Mariners to three runs across 5.1 innings in a winning effort.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

On the other side, Tampa Bay continues to rely on Jonathan Aranda’s steady bat. The infielder is leading the club with a .339 average and 20 RBIs. Aranda, who ranks 66th in the majors in home runs and 82nd in RBIs, has a hit in four straight games and is hitting .375 with a homer and three RBIs in his last five. Caminero has emerged as the team’s top power threat, clubbing eight home runs and driving in 20, good for 33rd and 82nd, respectively, among all MLB hitters. Brandon Lowe has also chipped in 20 RBIs, while Kameron Misner has contributed with seven doubles, a triple, and three home runs while batting .257.

Zack Littell will take the mound for Tampa Bay. The right-hander, who’s had a rocky season so far, enters Thursday with a 2-5 record, 4.40 ERA, and 1.11 WHIP through eight starts. In his most recent appearance, Littell tossed six innings of two-run ball against Milwaukee, scattering six hits and striking out five.

