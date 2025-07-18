How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays are set to welcome Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants to Rogers Centre on Friday for what should be an exciting cross-league showdown.

The Giants, one of the more steady performers in the early part of the 2025 campaign, enter this matchup sitting third in the fierce NL West despite a sub-.500 road record (24–25).

On the other side, Toronto surged into the All-Star break on fire, winning 13 of their last 17 to claim the top spot in the AL East outright.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

Local TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-BA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Toronto Blue Jays vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Friday, July 18, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a key cog in Toronto’s offense, slashing .277 with 19 doubles, 12 homers, and 56 walks. He may not be lighting up the leaderboard, ranking 82nd in home runs and 72nd in RBIs, but his presence in the lineup is undeniable. Springer leads the team in long balls (16) and RBIs (53), placing 43rd in MLB in both categories. Bo Bichette, meanwhile, has also driven in 53 and carries a nine-game hitting streak into Friday’s game, batting .378 in his last 10 appearances. Alejandro Kirk tops the Blue Jays with a .303 average.

Chris Bassitt will get the ball for Toronto. The veteran righty is 9–4 with a 4.12 ERA through 19 starts and a relief appearance this season. He was sharp his last time out, tossing six solid frames of one-run ball against the White Sox. Toronto has won 12 of his 20 outings in 2025, and Bassitt owns a 2.81 ERA at home across 10 starts, he’s been tough to beat at Rogers Centre.

San Francisco Giants team news

For San Francisco, Justin Verlander will toe the rubber. The future Hall of Famer has struggled this year, holding an 0–7 record with a 4.70 ERA through 15 starts. In his latest effort, he gave up two runs over six innings in a loss to the Phillies. The Giants are just 4–11 in his starts and his road ERA sits at 4.99 across six appearances away from Oracle Park.

Devers continues to swing a hot bat for the Giants, leading the club with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs, ranking 31st and 10th in the majors, respectively. Heliot Ramos owns the team’s best batting average at .262, while Jung Hoo Lee has added solid contributions with a .249 average, 19 doubles, eight triples, and six dingers. Willy Adames has chipped in with 12 home runs and 45 walks despite batting just .220.

Toronto Blue Jays vs San Francisco Giants Series info

Game 2

Date Saturday, July 19, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:07 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays) Eric Lauer Starting Pitcher (Giants) TBC TV Channel SNET and NBCS-BA Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, July 20, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays) José Berrios Starting Pitcher (Giants) TBC TV Channel Roku and SNET Livestream Fubo

Toronto Blue Jays vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record