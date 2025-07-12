How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Kevin Gausman will get the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday as they take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
The A’s have struggled to find consistency this season, sitting at 39-57 overall, including an 18-31 mark at home. One key stat that tells the story of their woes? When opponents leave the yard, the A’s usually lose, Oakland is just 22-48 in games where they’ve surrendered at least one home run.
Toronto, on the other hand, has been more steady. The Blue Jays sit at 55-39 and have played .500 baseball on the road (23-23). A big part of their success this season? The long ball. When the Jays go deep twice or more in a game, they’re 20-6—a testament to their power-packed lineup.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs the Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: MASN, SN1
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time
The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.
|Date
|Saturday, July 12, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Sutter Health Park
|Location
|West Sacramento, California
Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be a force in the heart of Toronto’s order, slashing .279 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs, and 54 walks. While his power numbers rank him 77th in homers across the majors, his on-base presence remains elite.
George Springer leads the club with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs, both tops among Toronto hitters. Springer is currently 38th in MLB in both categories, a consistent offensive spark plug.
Bo Bichette has found his groove of late, riding a seven-game hit streak into Saturday’s contest. He’s batting .281 on the season with 23 doubles, a triple, and 12 long balls, and over his last 10 games he’s hitting .351 with four doubles, a homer, and four walks.
Alejandro Kirk, meanwhile, owns the highest batting average on the squad at .309. He’s been scorching-hot lately, batting .438 over his last five appearances and extending his current hit streak to five games.
Oakland Athletics team news
Across the diamond, Brent Rooker is the main power threat for Oakland. His 19 home runs lead the team and rank 17th in the big leagues. Rooker is swinging it well right now, riding a four-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .286 with a pair of doubles, a homer, and three RBIs.
Jacob Wilson continues to impress with the highest batting average on the club at .335, even though he hasn’t shown much pop (ranking 137th in home runs). Tyler Soderstrom has been the team’s top run producer with 54 RBIs, while Lawrence Butler adds a bit of everything, hitting .249 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, and 37 walks.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|12.07.25
|MLB
|Athletics
|Toronto Blue Jays
|6 – 7
|01.06.25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Athletics
|8 – 4
|01.06.25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Athletics
|8 – 7
|31.05.25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Athletics
|11 – 7
|30.05.25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Athletics
|12 – 0