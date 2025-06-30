How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees (48-35) head north of the border on Monday to take on the Toronto Blue Jays (45-38) in a marquee AL East showdown featuring some of the game’s top offensive talent.

The Bronx Bombers continue to impress with one of the deepest rosters in baseball, carrying a solid 22-18 road record into this pivotal division clash. That road success has helped New York maintain a grip on first place in the AL East as the calendar edges closer to the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, Toronto has turned things around after a rocky start and has been tough to beat at Rogers Centre, boasting a 25-16 home record this season. The Blue Jays sit just three games behind the Yankees in the division race, making this series a potentially defining moment in the playoff push.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNET and YES

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Date Monday, June 30, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Canada

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Carlos Rodón will toe the rubber for the Yankees, making his 18th start of the season. The left-hander has been reliable throughout the first half, posting a 9-5 record with a 2.92 ERA and racking up 119 strikeouts over 101.2 innings of work. He’ll be chasing his 10th victory in what promises to be a high-stakes outing.

Aaron Judge continues to be the driving force behind the Yankees' offense. He leads the club in all three major categories, batting average (.356), home runs (30), and RBIs (67), and remains one of the most feared hitters in the game.

Cody Bellinger has chipped in with 77 hits and a .332 on-base percentage, complementing a .460 slugging mark. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team in base hits with 83 and boasts a .346 OBP with a .422 slugging percentage. Anthony Volpe, meanwhile, has tallied 66 hits and is slugging .412 with a .311 OBP.

New York Yankees team news

For the Jays, veteran right-hander Max Scherzer will make just his third start of the year as he continues to ramp up following a delayed start to the season. He’ll be tasked with slowing down a red-hot Yankees lineup.

Offensively, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to swing the big bat, leading the club with 12 homers. Bo Bichette has been a key run producer with a team-best 49 RBIs, while George Springer is putting together a solid season with a .265 average, 15 doubles, a triple, 11 homers, and 38 walks. Alejandro Kirk enters the matchup with the top batting average on the team, hitting a robust .315.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees head-to-head record