How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays kick off their weekend series on Friday at Rogers Centre, with Nolan Schanuel and Ernie Clement among the players to watch as both clubs look to keep pace in their respective divisional races.

The Angels arrive in Toronto having alternated wins and losses over their last six games, including a lopsided defeat in the second game of their interleague clash with Atlanta on Wednesday. Heading into Thursday’s action, Los Angeles sat at 42-43 overall, tied for third in the AL West and trailing division-leading Houston by 9.5 games.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are riding a wave of momentum. Toronto earned its fourth consecutive victory, and sixth in its last seven games, on Wednesday night by completing a three-game sweep of the Yankees, surviving a late collapse to claim an 11-10 win. The Blue Jays improved to 48-38 and pulled into a first-place tie with New York atop the AL East standings.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNET and FDSW

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Friday, July 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be a consistent presence in Toronto’s lineup, slashing .274 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, and 49 walks. Among MLB hitters, Guerrero ranks 59th in homers and 58th in RBIs. George Springer has provided the power punch, leading the Jays with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs. Springer has been scorching hot at the plate, riding a three-game hit streak and batting .471 over his last five games with four homers and 11 runs driven in.

Bo Bichette is hitting .272 and adds versatility with 20 doubles, a triple, and 11 home runs, while Clement has quietly posted a .295 average with 17 doubles and four homers in a solid campaign.

On the mound, left-hander Eric Lauer gets the start for Toronto. In what will be his 13th appearance and seventh start of the season, Lauer has been sharp with a 4-1 record, a stingy 2.60 ERA, and a 1.067 WHIP across 45 innings, tallying 45 strikeouts to 14 walks.

Los Angeles Angels team news

For the Angels, Nolan Schanuel leads the club with a .273 batting average. Though his power numbers are modest, ranking outside the top 100 in both home runs and RBIs, Schanuel enters the series opener on a three-game hitting streak. Over his last five outings, he’s batting .222 with a homer and five walks.

Taylor Ward continues to be Los Angeles’s most potent offensive weapon, pacing the team with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs, good for 11th and 12th in MLB, respectively. Jo Adell adds another big bat with 18 homers and a .250 average, while Zach Neto has chipped in 13 home runs to go along with 16 doubles and a .270 batting mark.

Veteran righty Kyle Hendricks takes the hill for the Angels in what will be his 17th start of the year. Hendricks is 5-6 with a 4.66 ERA, and across 87 innings has issued 23 walks while striking out 60 batters.

