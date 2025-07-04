+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Toronto Blue Jays v St. Louis CardinalsGetty Images Sport
watch live on apple tvWatch with 7 day free-trial on fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays kick off their weekend series on Friday at Rogers Centre, with Nolan Schanuel and Ernie Clement among the players to watch as both clubs look to keep pace in their respective divisional races.

Start a FuboTV subscription today
Find the best deals

The Angels arrive in Toronto having alternated wins and losses over their last six games, including a lopsided defeat in the second game of their interleague clash with Atlanta on Wednesday. Heading into Thursday’s action, Los Angeles sat at 42-43 overall, tied for third in the AL West and trailing division-leading Houston by 9.5 games.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are riding a wave of momentum. Toronto earned its fourth consecutive victory, and sixth in its last seven games, on Wednesday night by completing a three-game sweep of the Yankees, surviving a late collapse to claim an 11-10 win. The Blue Jays improved to 48-38 and pulled into a first-place tie with New York atop the AL East standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SNET and FDSW
Start a FuboTV subscription today
Find the best deals

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

DateFriday, July 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT
VenueRogers Centre
LocationToronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be a consistent presence in Toronto’s lineup, slashing .274 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, and 49 walks. Among MLB hitters, Guerrero ranks 59th in homers and 58th in RBIs. George Springer has provided the power punch, leading the Jays with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs. Springer has been scorching hot at the plate, riding a three-game hit streak and batting .471 over his last five games with four homers and 11 runs driven in.

Bo Bichette is hitting .272 and adds versatility with 20 doubles, a triple, and 11 home runs, while Clement has quietly posted a .295 average with 17 doubles and four homers in a solid campaign.

On the mound, left-hander Eric Lauer gets the start for Toronto. In what will be his 13th appearance and seventh start of the season, Lauer has been sharp with a 4-1 record, a stingy 2.60 ERA, and a 1.067 WHIP across 45 innings, tallying 45 strikeouts to 14 walks.

Los Angeles Angels team news

For the Angels, Nolan Schanuel leads the club with a .273 batting average. Though his power numbers are modest, ranking outside the top 100 in both home runs and RBIs, Schanuel enters the series opener on a three-game hitting streak. Over his last five outings, he’s batting .222 with a homer and five walks.

Taylor Ward continues to be Los Angeles’s most potent offensive weapon, pacing the team with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs, good for 11th and 12th in MLB, respectively. Jo Adell adds another big bat with 18 homers and a .250 average, while Zach Neto has chipped in 13 home runs to go along with 16 doubles and a .270 batting mark.

Veteran righty Kyle Hendricks takes the hill for the Angels in what will be his 17th start of the year. Hendricks is 5-6 with a 4.66 ERA, and across 87 innings has issued 23 walks while striking out 60 batters.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
09.05.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsToronto Blue Jays5 – 8
08.05.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsToronto Blue Jays5 – 4
07.05.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsToronto Blue Jays8 – 3
25.08.24MLBToronto Blue JaysLos Angeles Angels8 – 2
25.08.24MLBToronto Blue JaysLos Angeles Angels3 – 1
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta