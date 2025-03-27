How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The 2025 MLB season kicks off Thursday as the Baltimore Orioles hit the road to face the Toronto Blue Jays.
Baltimore enters the new campaign after finishing last season with a 91-71 record, good for second in the AL East, three games behind the Yankees. Their postseason run was short-lived, as they were swept by the Royals in the Wild Card round, managing just one run across two games.
The Orioles had built momentum late in the regular season, winning seven of their last ten, but their abrupt playoff exit left a sour taste. Spring Training wasn't particularly inspiring either, as they finished with a 13-14 mark, including a 3-3-1 record in their final seven contests.
On the other side, Toronto endured a rough 2024 season, finishing last in the AL East at 74-88, a full 20 games behind the division-winning Yankees. The Blue Jays never found their rhythm, ranking ninth in the American League, ahead of only the A’s, Angels, and White Sox.
They collapsed down the stretch, dropping 10 of their last 12. However, Spring Training offered some optimism, as the Jays posted an 18-10 record, the best in the Grapefruit League, and closed with four straight wins.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The Blue Jays will take on the Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre in Ontario, Canada.
Date
Thursday, March 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time
3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm PT
Venue
Rogers Centre
Location
Ontario, Canada
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players
Toronto Blue Jays team news
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, were aggressive in addressing their weaknesses, though they fell short in their pursuit of superstar Juan Soto. Their biggest offseason splash was poaching Santander from the Orioles, adding a much-needed power bat to the middle of their lineup.
Toronto also brought in veteran pitchers Tomoyuki Sugano, a 35-year-old making his MLB debut after a long career in Japan, and 41-year-old Charlie Morton to bolster their rotation. Additional reinforcements included outfielder Tyler O’Neill, whose bat has pop but whose durability is a concern, and catcher Gary Sánchez to add another power option.
Perhaps the most impactful move, however, isn’t an addition at all. Bo Bichette, who struggled with injuries and inconsistency in 2024, is back healthy and could be the key to transforming Toronto’s lineup. If he returns to form, the Blue Jays could be a much more dangerous team in 2025.
Baltimore Orioles team news
Baltimore was active in the offseason but may be remembered more for its departures than its acquisitions. The Orioles lost their ace, Corbin Burnes, in free agency after just one season, while switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander took his 44 home runs to division rival Toronto.
The O's will now lean heavily on their young core of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg, and top prospect Jackson Holliday, who is expected to start at shortstop before shifting to second base once Henderson returns from injury. Without Burnes anchoring the rotation, pitchers like Zach Eflin must step up.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles series info & projected starting pitchers
Game 1
Date
Thursday, March 27
First-Pitch Time
3:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
Jose Berrios
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Zach Eflin
TV Channel
SNET and MASN2
Livestream
Game 2
Date
Saturday, March 28
First-Pitch Time
7:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
Kevin Gausman
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Charlie Morton
TV Channel
Apple TV+
Livestream
Apple TV+
Game 3
Date
Sunday, March 29
First-Pitch Time
3:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
Max Scherzer
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Dean Kremer
TV Channel
SNET and MASN2
Livestream
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
Date
Winner
Score
19/03/25
Baltimore Orioles
8-2
13/03/25
Toronto Blue Jays
6-4
27/02/25
Baltimore Orioles
11-8
09/08/24
Toronto Blue Jays
7-6
08/08/24
Baltimore Orioles
7-3