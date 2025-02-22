How to watch today's Torino vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Torino will take on AC Milan in the Serie A at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Saturday.

Milan aren't having a great season by their own standards. They are seventh in the standings, 15 points behind league leaders Napoli.

Torino are further down in 12th in the league standings and with just one win in their last five outings, it will be a tough night for them this weekend.

How to watch Torino vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Torino vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The match will be played at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

The hosts will have key midfielder Samuele Ricci back from suspension, though Adam Masina is now set to serve a ban of his own.

Adrien Tameze and Alieu Njie will also be unavailable, joining long-term absentees Perr Schuurs and Duván Zapata on the sidelines. Borna Sosa is doubtful due to illness.

AC Milan team news

AC Milan will be without Alessandro Florenzi, Emerson Royal, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to injury, but the squad remains well-stocked, giving the manager several selection options.

