Serie A
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
How to watch today's Torino vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Torino will take on AC Milan in the Serie A at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Saturday.

Milan aren't having a great season by their own standards. They are seventh in the standings, 15 points behind league leaders Napoli.

Torino are further down in 12th in the league standings and with just one win in their last five outings, it will be a tough night for them this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Torino vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Torino vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The match will be played at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Torino vs AC Milan Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
23
S. Coco
4
S. Walukiewicz
24
B. Sosa
13
G. Maripan
7
Y. Karamoh
77
K. Linetty
10
N. Vlasic
28
S. Ricci
20
V. Lazaro
18
C. Adams
16
M. Maignan
20
A. Jimenez
19
T. Hernandez
31
S. Pavlovic
23
F. Tomori
79
J. Felix
80
Y. Musah
14
T. Reijnders
29
Y. Fofana
10
R. Leao
7
S. Gimenez

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Paolo Vanoli

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sergio Conceicao

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Torino team news

The hosts will have key midfielder Samuele Ricci back from suspension, though Adam Masina is now set to serve a ban of his own.

Adrien Tameze and Alieu Njie will also be unavailable, joining long-term absentees Perr Schuurs and Duván Zapata on the sidelines. Borna Sosa is doubtful due to illness.

AC Milan team news

AC Milan will be without Alessandro Florenzi, Emerson Royal, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to injury, but the squad remains well-stocked, giving the manager several selection options.

Form

TOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOR

Last 5 matches

MIL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

